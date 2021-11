Just about everyone wants to reduce the amount of taxes they owe the government each year, but here’s something many people don’t consider: The source of your income makes a significant difference in how much you pay – or whether you pay anything at all. And it’s not just income tax that’s at issue. There are other ways that governments – both federal and closer to home – take a whack at your money, slicing out their own portion for a variety of government needs.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO