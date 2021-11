Christian Stolte’s Randy “Mouch” McHolland is one of only a handful of characters who can boast an involvement with “Chicago Fire” from the very beginning. Jesse Spencer fell into this grouping, too, alongside Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, and Joe Minoso, but that streak recently came to an end. And so it goes. Ponyboy Curtis taught us “nothing gold can stay” as he recited Robert Frost’s poem back in S. E. Hinton’s ’67 novel, “The Outsiders.” Pretty solid life lesson there if you ask me.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO