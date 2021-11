Don't Mind Me, I Came with the House by CJ Zahner (2021) Zahner's at it again in this laugh-out-loud comedy that follows Nikki Stone, a recently divorced mother who just wants to be noticed. She gets her wish when she's offered the CFO position at work, popular professional golfer Blake Andersen falls in love with her, and she gets to spend her weekends traveling with him around the country. But when feminine problems begin to arise for the 47-year-old, she thinks illness is sure to ruin her future – until she gets the news that she isn't dying, she's pregnant. Determined to keep it a secret until Blake proposes, Nikki winds up an overnight sensation thanks to her unsuccessful efforts in hiding it all.

