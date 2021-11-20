ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bayern Munich: Five takeaways from 2-1 loss to Augsburg

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayern Munich suffered their second loss of the 2021/22 Bundesliga season against Augsburg on Friday night. After going down 2-0 in the 35th minute, Bayern were unable to secure at least a point as their comeback bid fell short in a 2-1 loss. Here are five takeaways from the Matchday 12...

bayernstrikes.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Bundesliga: Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Augsburg are all set to trade tackles against table-toppers of Bundesliga, Bayern Munich in a home game fixture at WWK Arena (i.e) Augsburg Arena. The match is scheduled to be played on November 20 at 1:00 AM as per IST. Augsburg vs Bayern Munich: Match Preview.
UEFA
90min.com

Augsburg 2-1 Bayern Munich: Player ratings as champions slump to derby defeat

Covid-enforced absences took their toll on Bayern Munich on Friday night as Julian Nagelsmann's side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of local rivals Augsburg. Augsburg, who were without key players of their own, came out aggressively and did their best to prove they weren't scared of Bayern, pressing high and moving the ball forward with real intent. The visitors eventually got control of the ball, but Augsburg continued to threaten on the counter.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Lewandowski
theScore

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich suffer 'bitter' defeat to Augsburg

Augsburg, Germany, Nov 19, 2021 (AFP) - Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich crashed to a shock 2-1 defeat at strugglers Augsburg on Friday without Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, who is back in quarantine after contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. Goals by Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn put Augsburg...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Augsburg 2-1 Bayern Munich: Bundesliga leaders STUNNED in return to league action as Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn strike in first-half to dent champions' title challenge

Bayern Munich were made to pay from a slow start back after the international break after they were beaten 2-1 away from home by lowly Augsburg. The German champions were stunned by the side who started the match in 16th place with just nine goals in 11 games, falling 2-0 behind thanks to Mads Pedersen and Andre Hahn's first-half strikes.
SOCCER
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Five things to watch for in trip to Kyiv

Bayern Munich travels to Kyiv, Ukraine in search of another three points in their UEFA Champions League group stage campaign. The visitors will be looking to defeat Dynamo Kyiv for the second time in the group stage as they routed their opponents 5-0 in their first meeting. Having already secured progression to the knockout phase of the competition, this match is not a must-win fixture for Bayern but a weekend loss to Augsburg will have them looking to avoid a second defeat in just a few days. Here are five things to watch for ahead of Tuesday’s match.
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Augsburg#Said And Done#Matchday Six#German#Lewandowski League
90min.com

Dynamo Kyiv 1-2 Bayern Munich: Player ratings as Die Roten maintain winning record

Bayern Munich maintained their 100% winning record in this season's Champions League group stages, edging to a 2-1 victory over Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday evening. In bitterly cold, snowy conditions the visitors coped well, keeping Dynamo at arm's length in the first half and sailing into a two-goal lead. A second-half strike for the hosts did cause some anxiety, but the injury-hit German champions managed to hold on.
UEFA
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Top performances from win in Kyiv

With only a few games left in the Champions League group stage, we can really start to see which teams are in a good run of form and look as if they could go the distance. As of the last matchday, FC Bayern Munich was one of four teams to clinch a spot in the Round of 16.
UEFA
defector.com

Resistance Is Futile Against Bayern Munich

Is it possible that arguably the best soccer team in the world is currently flying under the radar? I’d say yes and no. Yes in the sense that Bayern Munich competes in a relatively under-followed league, finds itself in a less-than-compelling Champions League group, and lacks one of those super-duper-stars whose fame transcends the pitch, so not as many people are as intimately familiar with the team’s superiority as they are with, for instance, Liverpool’s. No in the sense that, in spite of all that, there’s not a single person who knows anything about the sport who wouldn’t put Bayern right near the top of a ranking of the best teams. It’s a hallmark of just how good Bayern is right now. Even if you don’t see their clashes, you hear the booms.
UEFA
AFP

Ronaldo sends Man United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juventus

Manchester United booked their place in the Champions League last 16 as Cristiano Ronaldo scored in a 2-0 victory at Villarreal on Tuesday, while holders Chelsea also reached the knockout phase by thumping Juventus. In Group G, Lille made Salzburg wait to reach the last 16 as Jonathan David scored a first-half winner in a 1-0 victory in France.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp makes player welfare top priority as Liverpool take on Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will make player welfare top priority heading into the Champions League dead rubber at home to Porto but believes he can still select a side which respects the competition.Victory last time out against Atletico Madrid means Klopp’s side qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare.With at least eight players already injured or doubtful for the match, the Reds boss knows he has to manage his options with 12 games in 40 days.He has been punished before as last December he played Diogo Jota in a match against Midtjylland which had nothing riding on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Bayern Munich interested in young forward from West Brom

Even though the transfer window is closed, clubs continue to monitor the progress of transfer targets at all levels. Bayern Munich has been aggressively recruiting at the youth level to find gems that could eventually become part of the first team. In the past few years, Die Roten has been...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sergio Conceicao confident Porto will cope better with Liverpool than in last meeting

Porto coach Sergio Conceicao is confident his side will cope better with Liverpool than they did in a 5-1 defeat back in September.In their meeting in the Estadio do Dragao Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out comfortable winners, Porto’s second successive heavy home defeat to the Reds in three seasons.Porto may find their hosts slightly less of a challenge as they have already qualified for the last 16 with two matches to spare but Conceicao is determined they will put on a better show.He said: “It was some time ago that match. We have corrected our mistakes and we have worked...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Bayern Munich willing to double Rudiger wages to tempt him from Chelsea

Bayern Munich are willing to double Toni Rudiger's current wages to tempt him away from Chelsea. The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge but has yet to agree a new deal amid intense speculation linking him with the German champions. BILD says Bayern could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

FanSided

190K+
Followers
379K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy