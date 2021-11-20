Bayern Munich: Five takeaways from 2-1 loss to Augsburg

Is it possible that arguably the best soccer team in the world is currently flying under the radar? I’d say yes and no. Yes in the sense that Bayern Munich competes in a relatively under-followed league, finds itself in a less-than-compelling Champions League group, and lacks one of those super-duper-stars whose fame transcends the pitch, so not as many people are as intimately familiar with the team’s superiority as they are with, for instance, Liverpool’s. No in the sense that, in spite of all that, there’s not a single person who knows anything about the sport who wouldn’t put Bayern right near the top of a ranking of the best teams. It’s a hallmark of just how good Bayern is right now. Even if you don’t see their clashes, you hear the booms.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO