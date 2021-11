It wasn’t anything unusual for Maryville football’s run-heavy offensive attack. Senior Tyler Siemer was lined up behind senior quarterback Connor Drake, who was under center for the third play of the game — a third-and-5 from the Spoofhounds 30. The running back ran directly to his left upon the ball being snapped, and before long, Drake watched Siemer take the pitch 70 yards to the end zone to give Maryville a 7-0 lead a mere minute and 20 seconds into the game.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO