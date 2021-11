This Thunder team is looking serious. The Thunder beat the Rockers in a score of 101-89. Lu Dort had the game of his career, going for 34 points, eight boards, two assists and a block. He had some help in the form of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey in the scoring department but since it was against a lowly Rockets squat, not much was needed. This game brought their record up to a solid 6-8 on the season. This article will include the performances of some of the players who were involved in the win. Again, this Thunder team is looking serious and it’s because of the young developing stars that are blossoming before our eyes.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO