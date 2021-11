After last week's shocking defeat at the hands of the Jaguars, the Buffalo Bills (5-3) find themselves battling to stay atop the AFC East. They have the same number of wins as New England and Buffalo will look to keep pace when they visit the New York Jets (2-6) on Sunday. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had over 700 yards of total offense against New York in the two games last year, so seeing the Jets may be just what he needs to rebound. In select markets, you can stream the game on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO