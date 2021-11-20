ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida woman crossing Blue Water Bridge into Canada caught with dozens of illegal guns

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOINT EDWARD, Ontario – A Florida woman is facing several charges after reportedly attempting to smuggle dozens of illegal guns into Canada earlier this month. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced Friday that on Nov. 1, Vivian Richards, 48, of Oakland Park, Florida was caught with more than 50 illegal...

