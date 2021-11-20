Florida woman crossing Blue Water Bridge into Canada caught with dozens of illegal guns

ALPINE – Agents from Alpine Station apprehended 67 illegal aliens south of the city this week. On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Border Patrol Agents working the Highway 118 checkpoint apprehended 67 UDNCs in a box-style truck with a false wall. The wall was used to conceal the people in this dangerous human smuggling scheme. The illegals were detected after a K-9 alerted to the presence of concealed humans in the rear compartment of the box truck. BPAs removed a total of 67 illegals (41 Mexican Nationals, 19 Guatemalan Nationals, 4 Honduras Nationals, and 3 El Salvadorian Nationals) from behind two separate wooden walls that were drilled into metal brackets in the rear compartment of the box truck. Four of the individuals were identified as minors, ranging from eight years old to 13 years old. One additional 17 year old was identified as an unaccompanied minor.
