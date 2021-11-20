ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston’s new mayor is picking the members of her cabinet

By Associated Press
 5 days ago
Election 2021 Boston Mayor Michelle Wu smiles during a standing ovation after she was sworn-in as Boston Mayor during a ceremony at Boston City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Boston. The election of Wu marked the first time that Boston voters elected a woman, or a person of color, to lead the city. Before Wu, Boston had only elected white men as mayor. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — Boston’s new mayor is picking the members of her cabinet.

Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday that she’s appointing Segun Idowu as Boston’s new chief of economic opportunity and inclusion. Idowu is currently president and CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts.

PREVIOUS: Michelle Wu sworn in as Boston’s first woman elected mayor

Idowu will lead the city’s efforts to advance neighborhood economic development, support business growth, and formation, and spearhead reforms to city contracting. Wu said the goal is to close the racial wealth gap and expand equitable job and business opportunities for Boston residents.

Wu also announced that the interim chief of economic development, Midori Morikawa, would continue to serve in the role through the end of the year, then take on a new city role supporting neighborhood economic growth.

Wu was sworn in Tuesday as Boston’s first woman and first person of color elected mayor in the city’s long history. Wu, 36, takes over for a fellow Democrat — former acting Mayor Kim Janey — who was Boston’s first woman and first Black resident to serve in, but who was not elected to, the top post.

