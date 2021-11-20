Best personalized dog gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Which personalized dog gift is best?

What’s cuter than getting your pup a present? Getting your dog a gift that is one of a kind, personalized just for them. Dog lovers love to dote on their furry best friends and personalized toys, gear or even snacks can feel like just the ticket to making a dog’s gift feel twice as special.

Do you need a few more gift ideas for the holiday season? Check out these gift guides:

Best personalized dog toys

Harley’s Bark Shop Starbarks Coffee Personalized Dog Toy

This plush flannel squeaking toy looks like a “Starbarks” to-go coffee cup. It says “Fetch Roasted” on the bottom and can be personalized with your dog’s name on top. It comes in three sizes and is recommended for minimal to mild chewers.

Sold by Etsy

ChalkTalk Sports Personalized Printed Tennis Ball

This bright yellow tennis ball featuring a dog’s silhouette can be customized with “[Name]’s Ball” printed in black letters above it. The ball is designed as a keepsake but fully functional if you don’t mind the imagery getting a little roughed up over time.

Sold by Amazon

OakPo Paper Co. Customized Dog Toy with Squeaker

Everything about this bone-shaped plush squeaky toy is customizable, from the fabric to the color to whether it features knotted ropes on the sides. Your dog’s name can be printed in clear, large letters across the front in just about any thread color. The toy comes in four sizes.

Sold by Etsy

Cordav LLC Personalized Dog Toy Gift

This dog toy is about 6.25 inches long and made from real beef bone. Your dog’s name can be engraved across the front in large capital letters.

Sold by Etsy

Best personalized dog accessories

CustomCraftNook Personalized Dog Bandana

Available in three standard sizes with six font choices, this black-and-red flannel bandana is the perfect fall or winter accessory for any pup. It’s handmade of 100% cotton, and custom sizes are available upon request.

Sold by Etsy

Loving Wings Designs Personalized Pet Dog ID Tag

Here is a beautifully engraved dog tag featuring 16 font and picture styles from which to choose, from unique floral designs to standard paw prints. The tag is 1 inch in diameter and comes in silver, rose gold or gold-toned stainless steel.

Sold by Etsy

Three Spoiled Dogs Monogram Corduroy Bow Tie

This handmade corduroy bow tie features the first letter of your dog’s name embroidered on one side. It comes in several sizes, ten colors, 16 font choices and includes an elastic attachment which makes it easy to put on most collars.

Sold by Etsy

TagPup Personalized Dog Collar with Laser Engraved Metal Buckle

This handmade collar is about 1 inch wide and available in several sizes as well as three lovely canvas cotton patterns. The buckle closure is laser-engraved with your dog’s name and has room to include a phone number. The buckle comes in black-, gold- or silver-toned metal.

Sold by Etsy

Best personalized dog snacks and treats

Love Enzo Dog Treats Custom Gotcha Day + Birthday Vegan Dog Treats

Celebrate your dog’s birthday or “gotcha day” with these vegan dog treats. Each package comes with two birthday cake-shaped treats, two bone-shaped treats and six small heart-shaped treats with your dog’s name printed across the top.

Sold by Etsy

My Best Friend Bakery Mini Dog Cupcakes

These mini dog cupcakes serve about six dogs and are customized with dog-safe fudge and sprinkles in a custom color scheme of your choosing. Each cupcake has a frosted dog bone-shaped treat on top.

Sold by Etsy

My Best Friend Bakery Dog Birthday Cake

This festively frosted 4-inch dog cake serves about four dogs and comes in peanut butter or carob-fudge flavors. It can be customized with holiday colors and read “Happy Birthday” across the top along with your dog’s name in frosting.

Sold by Etsy

Best personalized dog clothing

Frisco Personalized Dog & Cat Basic Hoodie

This breathable polyester pullover hoodie comes in six sizes and four colors. It’s machine washable and can be customized to display your dog’s name embroidered across the back in one of two fonts.

Sold by Chewy

DG Custom Graphics Custom Personalized Dog Booties

This set comes with four faux leather and fleece booties in pink or brown. There are several sizes offered and your dog’s name is printed across the closure on the front paw boots. You can even include customized artwork.

Sold by Etsy

Littlearth NFL Personalized Stretch Dog & Cat Jersey

This personalized football jersey is 100% polyester and features your pet’s name printed across the back. The jersey is stretchy and there are over 30 team logos and colors offered so your dog can help support your favorite team. Hand-wash only. It’s recommended you size up as this item runs a little small.

Sold by Chewy

Knit My Gift Luxury Personalized Dog Jumper

This cotton and acrylic knitted sweater has a fun geometric pattern and is personalized with your dog’s name across the back. It comes in five sizes, three color schemes and is machine washable.

Sold by Etsy

Best personalized dog gear

Go Go Cute Puppy Custom Personalized Embroidered Dog Leash

Available in nine colors and two lengths, this nylon leash is embroidered with your dog’s name in just about any thread color. You can even choose to include a phone number with your dog’s name just in case your pup runs off during a walk.

Sold by Etsy

Mollie Brown Art Personalized Retractable Dog Lead

This black 16-foot retractable leash features your dog’s name printed alongside a sweet paw-print graphic. There are 10 fonts and 10 background colors. This leash is recommended for small to medium-sized dogs, not larger breeds.

Sold by Etsy

BoboCollar Personalized Step in Dog Harness

This jewel-green step-in harness comes in four sizes and features a black, silver, rose gold or gold buckle engraved with your dog’s name. A matching collar, leash, bow tie and poop bag are all available at additional cost.

Sold by Etsy

Mobile Dog Gear Personalized Airline Approved Dog Carrier Bag

This 17-inch by 11-inch polyester dog carrier comes in gray or blue and displays your dog’s name across one side. The carrier has plenty of storage and comes with collapsible bowls and food containers so you can feed your pup easily even as you travel. It is recommended for pets up to 15 pounds.

Sold by Chewy

Best personalized dog furniture and décor

Custom Catch Personalized Dog Mat

Available in purple, gray, maroon, blue and beige, this soft polyester-fleece cushion comes in three sizes with your dog’s name printed across the top. It’s machine washable and fits nicely in a crate or loose on the floor to provide your pup with a snuggly place to curl up.

Sold by Amazon

Pet Artist Collapsible Dog Toy Storage Basket

This foldable 14.5-inch by 9-inch basket fits all your dog’s toys and has their name printed across the edge. It has two sturdy handles with a 100% polyester interior. Wipe clean only.

Sold by Amazon

Groove This Woodshop Personalized Raised Dog Bowl Stand

This raised wooden dog bowl stand comes with two stainless-steel bowls and features your dog’s name printed across the front. The stand comes in four sizes and six colors and is easy to clean. Both bowls are dishwasher-safe.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.