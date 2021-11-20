ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Singapore suggests Pfizer recipients get a Moderna booster. Should you do it too?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOdXR_0d2jEKlc00

(NEXSTAR) – Singapore’s minister of health is advising people who got two Pfizer doses to consider mixing it up this time around.

Those who got Pfizer for their first two doses and then get a Moderna booster shot are 72% less likely to be infected by COVID-19, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a press conference Monday. Those who get the Pfizer vaccine for all three doses are 62% less likely to be infected, reports Yahoo News.

“Both mRNA vaccines work very well as boosters, with Pfizer-Pfizer-Moderna having a slight edge,” he said. “Regardless, the impact on the reduction of severity of illness is extremely high for both combinations.”

Download the FOX4 Kansas City news app on iPhone and Android

The health minister said they were also looking at Moderna-Moderna-Pfizer’s effectiveness, but the sample size studied so far was still too small to draw meaningful conclusions.

In the United States, mixing and matching vaccine doses is now allowed. It’s especially recommended for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their first round of vaccination.

When the new booster shot mix-and-match rules were announced last month, we asked Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of the Department of Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, what he would do if he were a J&J recipient: get another J&J dose or get a different type?

“No question: I’d get an mRNA,” Wachter said, giving a slight edge to Moderna over Pfizer when granted the choice.

Wachter said there was less evidence to support mixing and matching Pfizer and Moderna at the time. “There is weak evidence that using the other mRNA might lead to a slightly stronger response,” he said.

The one scenario in which Wachter strongly suggests mixing and matching is if you had an adverse reaction to Pfizer or Moderna the first time around, other than the routine side effects. In that case, you might want to talk to your doctor about getting the other type of vaccine for your booster.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

FDA Authorizes Moderna, Pfizer COVID Booster Shots For All Adults

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — The FDA on Friday authorized Moderna and Pfizer’s COVID vaccine booster shots for all adults 18 and older. A few hours later, CDC vaccine advisers voted unanimously to recommend allowing the booster shots for all, and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky endorsed the advisory committee’s decision to formally expand eligibility. Massachusetts and some other states have already declared that adult residents can get a booster shot if it’s been at least six months since their last Moderna or Pfizer dose, or two months since their Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot. “This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wpsdlocal6.com

After J&J, more people opt for Pfizer or Moderna booster

In the nearly one month since federal health officials signed off on “mixing and matching” the Covid-19 vaccine booster shot, one group has overwhelmingly opted to switch its vaccine compared to others. Of the almost 1 million people who had a booster after getting the Johnson & Johnson shot, about...
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
State
California State
Local
Missouri Health
Kansas City, MO
Vaccines
Kansas City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Vaccines
City
Kansas City, MO
cntraveler.com

Now That Pfizer Has Requested Boosters for All Adults, Should You Get Boosted Before Traveling?

As the days inch closer to the busy Thanksgiving travel season and with COVID-19 cases on the rise in 20 states, there’s now a push to get American adults their booster shots as soon as possible. Pfizer and BioNTech put in a request on Tuesday to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize third doses for all adults who are at least 18 years old, but the timeline could cut it close for those interested in getting a booster shot before their turkey dinner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Technician Online

OPINION: Should you get a COVID-19 booster? The answer is yes

You may have heard that COVID-19 booster shots are available on campus, but how do you know whether or not you should get one? Well, the simple answer is we all should get a booster shot. Here’s why. Officially, the CDC’s current guidelines recommend that anyone 65 years or older,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Yahoo News#J J
Medscape News

CDC Director Endorses Pfizer, Moderna Boosters for All US Adults

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, signed off on a recommendation Friday evening to let all US adults get a COVID-19 booster shot. The endorsement, following a unanimous vote by a...
INDUSTRY
weisradio.com

Should you get a booster shot? Experts say it’s time

(NEW YORK) — Millions more vaccinated adults across the U.S. became eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot on Friday. And yet, the vast majority of vaccinated Americans were already eligible — many just didn’t know it. According to an October survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 4...
PHARMACEUTICALS
cbslocal.com

Pfizer, Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine Boosters Approved For All Adults

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal health advisors backed the use of COVID-19 booster shots for all adults Friday. Also, Philadelphia announced Friday every city employee must be vaccinated by mid-January. Just hours after the FDA expanded the Moderna and Pfizer booster shot eligibility to all adults, the CDC advisory panel also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Moderna
bloomberglaw.com

Pfizer Says Employee Stole Files With Covid Vaccine Secrets (3)

Pfizer Inc. is alleging a “soon-to-be-former employee” misappropriated thousands of files, including documents with trade secrets related to its Covid-19 vaccine, in a California federal court lawsuit. Chun Xiao (Sherry) Li allegedly uploaded more than 12,000 files including “scores” of documents with confidential information to a Google Drive account, Pfizer...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Health Officials Encourage Adults To Get Booster Dose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The COVID-19 surge continues, as the Minnesota Department of Health reported more than 11,000 cases and 37 new deaths on Tuesday. And while those figures do include weekend numbers, experts say there is cause for alarm. Esme Murphy talked with one of the nation’s leading vaccine experts. Last year, people weren’t gathering in large spaces, weren’t going to Thanksgiving, or Vikings games. And this year, some people are wondering if they should be doing any of those activities at all. “We should,” Dr. Gregory Poland with the Mayo Clinic said, “I would say in a modified way.” He said that though many...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

1K+
Followers
481
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy