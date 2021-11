Despite the fact that black bears are considered wild animals, there are quite a few instances of black bears being spotted in the state of Ohio. Most of the black bears in the state are non-aggressive and rarely cause problems. But this is not the case with all black bears. In Ohio, black-bear sightings are more likely to occur in Ashtabula county. It's important to contact your local wildlife office if you see one in the area.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO