Montesanto Going to Jail

Sheriff Luce reports that on Sunday November 21 2021 at around 2:46 AM Seneca County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Covert on County Road 141 for the report of a physical domestic. Thirty Seven year old Thomas A. Rapalee of 3844 County Road 141 in the Town of Covert NY was arrested for the charges of Assault in the third degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the second degree and Coercion in the 3rd degree. The arrest stemmed from a domestic incident where it was alleged that Thomas had physically attacked the victim and dragged her down a set of stairs causing physical injury. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that Thomas was arrested later in the day after an arrest warrant was signed out of the Town of Cover Court. Deputies located Thomas at his residence and were able to execute the warrant without incident. Thomas was taken to the Seneca County Correctional facility and held for CAP Court to answer the charges.

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO