Geneva, NY

Montesanto Going to Jail

By Ed Vivenzio
 5 days ago
Friday saw the former Geneva Police Officer who choked a woman sentenced to jail time. According to FLtimes, Jack...

Geneva Man Dragged By Car in Seneca County

A Geneva man faces charges after he was dragged by a car along County Road 121 in Fayette Tuesday afternoon. Dominick D’Eredita, the Third, is accused of breaking a door handle of a car and reaching in an open window and grabbing the driver’s arm. He is also accused of recklessly opening the door of a second moving vehicle and trying to take control of it, which caused the driver to speed up and drag the 44-year old.
GENEVA, NY
Felony Charges for Geneva Man Following Assault

A Geneva man faces felony charges after a Monday evening domestic dispute. The Geneva Police Department reports the arrest of Kenneth Nelson around 5:30pm, Monday. He allegedly violated an order of protection and began beating the protected person as well as another individual who tried to stop the violence. Get...
GENEVA, NY
Waterloo Man Arrested on Criminal Contempt Charge

A Waterloo man was arrested Monday on a warrant out of the town of Waterloo. Timothy Torbitt is accused of violating a full stay-away order of protection last Saturday. Torbitt has been charged with criminal contempt and was awaiting arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger...
WATERLOO, NY
Schuyler Sheriff-Elect Names Undersheriff

A 28-year veteran of the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office will be named the department’s next Undersheriff. Sheriff-Elect Kevin Rumsey says he plans on appointing Andrew Zeigler as Undersheriff when he takes office January 1st. Awarded Deputy of the Year twice, Zeigler has been a member of the department’s Road Patrol...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Covert Man Arrested for Assault

Sheriff Luce reports that on Sunday November 21 2021 at around 2:46 AM Seneca County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Covert on County Road 141 for the report of a physical domestic. Thirty Seven year old Thomas A. Rapalee of 3844 County Road 141 in the Town of Covert NY was arrested for the charges of Assault in the third degree, Unlawful Imprisonment in the second degree and Coercion in the 3rd degree. The arrest stemmed from a domestic incident where it was alleged that Thomas had physically attacked the victim and dragged her down a set of stairs causing physical injury. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports that Thomas was arrested later in the day after an arrest warrant was signed out of the Town of Cover Court. Deputies located Thomas at his residence and were able to execute the warrant without incident. Thomas was taken to the Seneca County Correctional facility and held for CAP Court to answer the charges.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Ontario County STOP-DWI

Ontario County Administrator Christopher DeBolt has announced that county law enforcement agencies will be participating in the Statewide STOP-DWI crackdown efforts through Thanksgiving. Agencies will be increasing their presence to prevent possible accidents and injuries caused by impaired driving as the holiday brings increased traffic and celebrations. The Thanksgiving crackdown campaign runs from the 24th – 28th.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Geneva Woman Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

A 27-year old Geneva woman was ticketed by Penn Yan Police Monday morning following a traffic stop in the village. Shaquandra Singleton was seen driving on Lake Street while her driver’s license was allegedly suspended. A traffic stop was initiated and Singleton was cited for aggravated unlicensed operation of a...
GENEVA, NY
Missing Hunter Located in Yates County

An 81-year old Massachusetts man was safely reunited with his hunting party after being reported missing in Yates County Monday night. The man was hunting with a group within the Italy Hill State Forest when he failed to meet up with them at around 6 o’clock. He was located a few hours later, uninjured, at a residence on Italy Valley Road. The unidentified man was brought back to his vehicle and reunited with his hunting party.
YATES COUNTY, NY
Man Struck by Car Near Speedway in Geneva

A Rochester man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after being struck by a car in Geneva. Police say Floyd Stevens was struck at 825 Routes 5 and 20, near Speedway, as he attempted to cross the road at around 7 Monday night. Stevens was not using a crosswalk when the accident occurred. He suffered undisclosed injuries and was taken to Rochester by Fingerlakes Ambulance.
GENEVA, NY
Elmira Man Charged With Three Counts of Attempted Murder

An Elmira man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after police say he allegedly shot at a parked car that had people inside of it Monday morning. 36-year old Elliott Barner is also charged with criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon. Barner gave himself up to police after a brief standoff.
ELMIRA, NY
Seneca Falls Man Charged With Criminal Contempt

A Seneca Falls man was arrested Saturday on a criminal contempt charge following the investigation into a domestic dispute. James Dyer is accused of having contact with a woman that has an active order of protection against him. Dyer was brought to the Seneca County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
SENECA FALLS, NY
Three Accused of Trespassing at Camp Beechwood State Park

Three Rochester residents were arrested Sunday night after for trespassing at Camp Beechwood State Park in the town of Sodus. It is alleged that Gary Junious, Junior, Dylan Dow, and Evelyn Byron were told by the park manager earlier in the day that they had to leave as the park was closed. The three later returned and were having a campfire at the campsites near the East park entrance.
SODUS, NY
