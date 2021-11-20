Attleboro Police Searching For Suspect After Shooting At Grocery Store

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and another woman is in serious condition after a shooting in Gresham Monday morning. Police said a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head, in the 8200 block of South Justine Street just before 5:30 a.m. 2 women shot in Gresham this morning. Per CPD, one woman was found in the bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head. She didn’t survive. Another was found on the sidewalk, shot in the face. She’s in serious condition. Police say they are looking for the shooter @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Swg0OSkK2b — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) November 22, 2021 The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found outside on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. No arrest have been made.

