Attleboro, MA

Attleboro Police Searching For Suspect After Shooting At Grocery Store

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATTLEBORO (CBS) — Attleboro Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in a grocery store parking...

boston.cbslocal.com

WREG

3 arrested after Young Dolph vigil shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Three men have been charged after police say they shot one person during Young Dolph’s vigil on Thursday. It happened next door to Makeda’s Cookies, where Memphis rapper Young Dolph was gunned down Wednesday. Fans of Young Dolph had set up a memorial for him in front of the store. After two shootings […]
MEMPHIS, TN
City
Attleboro, MA
Attleboro, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WGN TV

Police: Woman shot, killed in South Side bathtub; sister shot in face

CHICAGO — A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head Monday morning on the South Side and another woman was shot outside the residence. Just before 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 8200 block of South Justine Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a 22-year-old woman unresponsive in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

3 Women Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Up Ambridge Home

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – Three women are accused of firing shots into a home in Beaver County. Officers were called to 59 Economy Village for a report of shots fired and a possible home invasion around 2 a.m. Sunday, Ambridge police said. Hailey Owen and Precious McCracken, both 29, were arrested along with 23-year-old Zaynah Dye. (Photo Credit: KDKA) According to the criminal complaint, the women tried to recover a stolen gun that they believed was inside the home. A teenager and his parents were inside the residence. When the trio tried to force their way through the front door, the man inside said...
AMBRIDGE, PA
CBS Chicago

22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Bathtub, 20-Year-Old Woman In Serious Condition After Shooting In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman is dead and another woman is in serious condition after a shooting in Gresham Monday morning. Police said a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head, in the 8200 block of South Justine Street just before 5:30 a.m. 2 women shot in Gresham this morning. Per CPD, one woman was found in the bathtub with a gunshot wound to her head. She didn’t survive. Another was found on the sidewalk, shot in the face. She’s in serious condition. Police say they are looking for the shooter @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/Swg0OSkK2b — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) November 22, 2021 The second victim, a 20-year-old woman, was found outside on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her face. She was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition. No arrest have been made.
CHICAGO, IL
#Shooting#Police#Cbs#The Stop Shop#Ihop
CBS Philly

Gregory Kelemen Found Dead After Allegedly Beating, Killing Daughter With Baseball Bat, Seriously Injuring Wife In Voorhees

VOORHEES, N.J. (CBS) — A Voorhees Township man accused of beating his daughter to death with a baseball bat and critically injuring his wife has been found dead. Authorities confirm 57-year-old Gregory Kelemen’s body was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near the 300 block of Preston Avenue. This is near the Robin Hill Apartments Police say he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. But police say his attack on his daughter and wife happened about a mile away at the alleged killer’s home, all of it stunning neighbors. “I couldn’t sleep at all last night,” neighbor Kara Morley said....
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
YourErie

Fatal shooting suspect arrested in stolen vehicle in Baltimore, MD

A man wanted for a shooting death in Erie has been arrested in Baltimore, Maryland as part of a stolen vehicle investigation. Police have confirmed to JET 24 Action News that Darryl Gates, 39, was apprehended in Baltimore over the weekend. Gates was wanted as one of two possible suspects in the shooting death of […]
ERIE, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

2 Tow Truck Drivers Shot At Crash Scene In Belmont Central

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two tow truck drivers were shot while on a crash scene in the Belmont Central early Thursday morning. Police said around 3:05 a.m., the tow truck drivers were standing outside their truck on a crash scene on the 2700 block of North Central when an unknown man in a gray or gold SUV fired shots, striking them both. A 37-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body while the second victim and a 38-year-old man was shot in the head, shoulder, and torso. They self-transported to Community First Hospital with the younger victim later transferred to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition and the other to Stroger Hospital in good condition. Initial reports say this incident does not appear related to the crash scene, or their job as tow truck drivers. No one is in custody. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Police searching for 15-year-old Northwest Side girl

CHICAGO — Chicago police need the public’s help finding a missing girl from the Northwest Side. Jaida Dortch, 15, was last seen at her home on West Grace in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood on Monday just after 9 a.m. Authorities said Dortch was wearing a purple coat, pink shirt,...
CHICAGO, IL

