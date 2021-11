Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season will feature a matchup of two of the league's younger quarterbacks when the Chicago Bears welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Soldier Field. The Bears (3-6) come into this game rested, refreshed, and recharged after their bye week last week. They'll need it to break a four-game losing streak. The Ravens (6-3), on the other hand, are looking to get back in the swing of things after an uncharacteristic loss last week in Miami. A win would help the Ravens hold on to first place in the AFC North, while the Bears need one to turn their season around.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO