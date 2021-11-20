ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State basketball vs. Eastern Michigan: How to watch, listen and stream

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=368xyb_0d2jCnNp00
Grace Hollars/IndyStar

It’s a double-dip for Michigan State fans on Saturday, with both the football and men’s basketball team playing. After the football team battles the Buckeyes in a top 10 showdown, the basketball squad will host Eastern Michigan at the Breslin Center.

Michigan State enters this matchup 2-1, with an impressive blowout road victory over Butler earlier this week. Eastern Michigan is 1-2, with narrow losses to Indiana and Northern Kentucky so far.

Here are the game details for Saturday night’s matchup between the Spartans and Eagles:

Game time: 5 p.m. EST

Location: Breslin Center (East Lansing, Mich.)

Betting line (courtesy of Tipico): Michigan State -21.5

TV: Big Ten Plus (B1G+)

Live Stream: fuboTV (try it free)

Listen: Spartan Media Network or MSUSpartans.com

