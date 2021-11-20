Kyle Rittenhouse’s Lethal Pursuit of Happiness is America’s Legacy

A Compendium of Disparate Monthly Topics of Discussion Demanding Your Input and Perspective. Preface: Many issues captivate our hearts and minds. We are informed by our spouse, our children, friends, teachers, colleagues, media, and the intelligentsia. Bill T., a Yonkersite, suggested that the Yonkers Tribune present issues that impact Yonkersites and to which they may wish to opine. His suggestion, and those of others who have a suggestion regarding a specific subject, are requested to direct the subject(s) that interests them to the editor. That issues may often be contentious is a given. In order that there will be a flow of ideas, please note that any comment that is in any way unrelated to the subject will be expunged, despite the fact that such tactics in prior times been permitted to stand. Should the topic be worthy of your comment, please explain it. One word or two won’t cut it. Explain yourselves or don’t bother. We will endeavour to bring topics of every milieu for your input. Suggestions welocomed! Kindly, Yonkers Tribune Publisher/ Editor Hezi Aris (WHYTeditor@gmail.com).

YONKERS, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO