Kyle Rittenhouse’s Lethal Pursuit of Happiness is America’s Legacy

By Barrett Holmes Pitner
 5 days ago
Kyle Rittenhouse is a free man today and the explanation for this resides in America’s troubling interpretation of “freedom” that has always relied on division. Thomas Jefferson’s credo of “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” has inspired Americans for centuries, but the philosophy that inspired Jefferson’s words actually deprives people...

