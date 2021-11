10:24 The last time we were in Brazil in 2019, we were also treated to a modern classic as then-Ferrari team-mates Vettel and Leclerc clashed, putting both out. Then we had the Albon-Hamilton contact, which resulted in the Gasly-Hamilton near photo-finish at the line, and the Mercedes driver's subsequent penalty that handed Sainz a first-ever podium.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO