Pinnacle Sports to host family-fun day, celebrate National Diabetes Month

 5 days ago

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) – The Upstate NY Juvenile Diabetes Organization is hosting a family-fun day at Pinnacle Sports in Victor on Sunday afternoon.

Board member Rick Bifulco said the event is free and activities include a photo booth, bounce house, a nerf dart exhibition, arts and crafts, open sports and other games.

The event will help bring awareness and educate the public on the effects of diabetes with November being National Diabetes Month. A nutritionist from the University of Rochester will be on site.

The event will take place from 12-4 p.m. Registration is preferred.

