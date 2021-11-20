ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

One hospitalized after late night fire in Carter County

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vttpq_0d2jB8RC00

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was hospitalized in Carter County early Saturday morning after a fire left extensive damage to a home, authorities say.

Fire marshal investigating fires at abandoned Kingsport church

According to a release from the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Poga Road around 2 a.m. on Nov. 20.

Hampton Valley Forge VFD said that one occupant was transported from the scene by Carter County EMS, and extended their thoughts and prayers to the family of the victim.

Greene Co. structure fire destroys house, responders catching rekindles the next day

In addition to Hampton Valley Forge VFD, Butler VFD, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Doe Valley VFD and Carter County EMS also assisted on the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Kingsport FD: Structure fire in industrial building in Sullivan Gardens

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – City officials said that the Kingsport Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a structure fire near Sullivan Gardens Parkway Thanksgiving morning. According to KFD public information officer Barry Brickey, firefighters were at work near an industrial building on Regional Park Drive around 10:30 Thursday morning. In images provided to News Channel […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

THP: No serious injuries in crash involving JCPD car

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say no one was seriously hurt when a police car and a pickup truck collided Tuesday evening in Piney Flats. According to a preliminary crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened just before 7 p.m. at the Marathon gas station at 5620 Highway 11E. The THP said […]
PINEY FLATS, TN
WJHL

Norton Police identify body found on Park Avenue Monday morning

NORTON, Va. (WJHL) — The Norton Police Department identified the body of a woman found on Park Avenue Northwest in the downtown area Monday morning. According to Sgt. Bucky Culbertson, police responded to the 800-block after a passerby found the body around 8 a.m. The body was later identified to be that of Lindsey Kayla […]
NORTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carter County, TN
Accidents
City
Kingsport, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Carter County, TN
Carter County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Firefighters#Weather#Structure Fire#Accident#Hampton Valley Forge Vfd#Greene Co#Butler Vfd
WJHL

Alabama 14-year-old stole vehicle, escaped juvenile detention camp before police say they stopped him with spike strips

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old is once again in custody Wednesday night after he escaped a juvenile detention camp and led law enforcement in a car chase. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the teenager escaped the George J. Mitnick Juvenile Camp by stealing a vehicle. Police said WCSO Captain Ralph Williams observed […]
ALABAMA STATE
WJHL

Summer Wells reward fund surpasses $70K

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The reward fund for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells has surpassed $70,000. The Church Hill Rescue Squad announced Tuesday night that the fund was up to $70,915. On Oct. 27, the fund stood at $58,634. The total includes two donations totaling $35,000 that were made when the fund was […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

WJHL

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy