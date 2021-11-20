One hospitalized after late night fire in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was hospitalized in Carter County early Saturday morning after a fire left extensive damage to a home, authorities say.Fire marshal investigating fires at abandoned Kingsport church
According to a release from the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Poga Road around 2 a.m. on Nov. 20.
Hampton Valley Forge VFD said that one occupant was transported from the scene by Carter County EMS, and extended their thoughts and prayers to the family of the victim.Greene Co. structure fire destroys house, responders catching rekindles the next day
In addition to Hampton Valley Forge VFD, Butler VFD, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, Doe Valley VFD and Carter County EMS also assisted on the scene.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0