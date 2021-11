Old warrior Abel Ferrara is a ronin of the cinema, and clearly loving it. Speaking over Zoom, the 70-year-old director in a snug black turtleneck stays literally on his feet for the duration of our interview, rocking restlessly back and forth and periodically massaging his temples as he considers (but never filters) the answer to a question. Living in Rome and continuing to put out feature films with collaborators like Willem Dafoe roughly once a year––often more than once––Ferrara seems to relish the freedom that comes with his elder statesman-rebel image, bouncing between subjects and genres with the same manically meditative energy he exudes from his swaying body and New York-accented croon.

