LAFC went into Sunday’s match against the Colorado Rapids needing a win. However not depending on itself but others as well to get into the playoffs. Oh how badly they let us down and so did LAFC. LAFC needed Sporting Kansas CIty to win or tie vs Real Salt Lake or Seattle Sounders had to beat the Vancouver Whitecaps in order for LAFC to obtain a playoff spot. Seattle would end up tying 1-1 with the Whitecaps and Real Salt Lake won in dramatic fashion scoring in the 95th minute. If LAFC would have won this past Sunday it wouldn’t have mattered. Putting an end to what was a mediocre season for the black and gold.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO