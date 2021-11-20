Cinematographers Mikhail Krichman and Ed Lachman Talk Upcoming Projects, Waiting for ‘Miracles’ on Set

Lena Dunham is still the voice of her generation, “or at least… a voice, of a generation”— specifically the downtown queer community in the ’30s. After marrying her partner, Peruvian-British musician Luis Felber, in an intimate London ceremony in September, the Girls creator has turned her attention back to her work, signing on to adapt a TV drama based on the podcast Mob Queens. Due to air on HBO, the series will bring to life the story of Anna Genovese, the wife of infamous mobster Vito Genovese (nicknamed the King of the Underworld), who became a key figure in Prohibition-era Manhattan in her own right, running drag clubs and gay bars. (Anna reportedly conducted a range of lesbian affairs over the course of her marriage.) Stepping in to play her? The Affair’s Ruth Wilson.
