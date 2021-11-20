ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Cinematographers Mikhail Krichman and Ed Lachman Talk Upcoming Projects, Waiting for ‘Miracles’ on Set

By Marta Balaga
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRussian cinematographer Mikhail Krichman, renowned for his collaborations with Andrey Zvyagintsev on films like Oscar nominees “Leviathan” and “Loveless,” shared some of his secrets during the Imago masterclass at EnergaCamerimage Film...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

With an Upcoming Project, Lena Dunham Will Take on the Mob

Lena Dunham is still the voice of her generation, “or at least… a voice, of a generation”— specifically the downtown queer community in the ’30s. After marrying her partner, Peruvian-British musician Luis Felber, in an intimate London ceremony in September, the Girls creator has turned her attention back to her work, signing on to adapt a TV drama based on the podcast Mob Queens. Due to air on HBO, the series will bring to life the story of Anna Genovese, the wife of infamous mobster Vito Genovese (nicknamed the King of the Underworld), who became a key figure in Prohibition-era Manhattan in her own right, running drag clubs and gay bars. (Anna reportedly conducted a range of lesbian affairs over the course of her marriage.) Stepping in to play her? The Affair’s Ruth Wilson.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Array Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo’s ‘Love and Fury’ — Film News in Brief

Array Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo’s ‘Love and Fury’. Array Releasing, the distribution arm of Ava DuVernay’s Peabody Award-winning narrative change collective, announced its acquisition of award-winning filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s documentary feature “Love and Fury.”. The company acquired North American, UK, Australian and New Zealand rights and will release the film...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Paul Thomas Anderson Would Prefer If All Movies Were 2 Hours Long: ‘I’ve Missed That Mark’

“No Time to Die.” “House of Gucci.” “Eternals.” “F9.” “Don’t Look Up.” Many of the year’s buzziest movies have something in common: long running times. All the aforementioned films run well over the two-hour mark, which for Paul Thomas Anderson is not ideal. Speaking to The New York Times to promote his latest acclaimed feature, the coming-of-age movie “Licorice Pizza,” Anderson said the ideal runtime for a motion picture is two hours. “That’s when [movies are] at their best,” the Oscar-nominated director said. Anderson revealed his ideal runtime when the conversation pivoted to the possibility of the director moving into the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Haynes
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Peggy Lee
Person
Mikhail Krichman
Person
Andrey Zvyagintsev
Person
Joshua Oppenheimer
IndieWire

Meet the Documentary Masterminds Behind Non-Fiction Hits ‘Becoming Cousteau,’ ‘Fauci,’ and More

When two veteran New York filmmakers — married producer-financier Dan Cogan and producer-director Liz Garbus — launched Story Syndicate in 2019, Cogan transitioned from daily management of Impact Partners (Oscar-winning “Icarus” and “The Cove”) to join forces with Garbus (Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated “What Happened Miss Simone?”) with one big idea in mind: to create a Brooklyn headquarters for multiple filmmakers to create documentary series, features, shorts, and podcasts. In doing so, the duo anticipated a burgeoning market for non-fiction. They saw that documentaries had evolved beyond cinéma vérité to more structured and entertaining narratives as HBO, A&E, Netflix, Showtime, Apple, Amazon,...
MOVIES
imdb.com

New Works by Soudade Kaadan, Lina Soualem Among Cairo Film Connection Projects

New works by emerging Arab film directors Soudade Kaadan (“The Day I Lost My Shadow”) and Lina Soualem (“Their Algeria”) are among standouts being presented at the upcoming Cairo Film Connection, the Cairo Film Festival’s co-production platform, where eight out of 15 selected projects are by female filmmakers. This year...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Alice Sebold Memoir Adaptation ‘Lucky’ Dropped After Losing Financing (Exclusive)

“Lucky,” the film project adapted from Alice Sebold’s 1999 memoir toplined by “You” star Victoria Pedretti, has been abandoned, Variety has learned. The movie was dropped after losing its financing months ago, according to a source close to the production. Pedretti is also no longer involved. In “Lucky,” Sebold depicts...
MOVIES
imdb.com

What the Variety Staff Is Thankful for in Entertainment in 2021

Movie theaters reopened, “Succession” Season 3 is finally here and some of the biggest artists are hitting the road once again to go back on tour. As the entertainment industry mounts a measured comeback amid the global pandemic, here are the films, series and artists that the writers, editors and reporters at Variety are thankful for this Thanksgiving.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinematographer#Documentary#Miracles#Dance#Russian
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: The ‘Mildred Pierce’ Food Scenes Are Still Worth Savoring

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Sergei Loznitsa’s ‘Mr. Landsbergis’ Wins Best Film at IDFA Documentary Festival

Sergei Loznitsa’s extensive documentary “Mr. Landsbergis,” clocking in at 246 minutes and depicting Lithuania’s “singing revolution” when the country finally broke away from the Soviet Union, has won the Best Film award in the International Competition section, as well as €15,000, at documentary film festival IDFA in Amsterdam. It marks...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Poster Reveals New Look At Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin

Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin has a fresh new universe to terrorize, and a fresh new outfit to terrorize it in. On Thursday, November 25 — just in time for us to give some serious thanks — Sony dropped a brand new "Spider-Man: No Way Home" poster that confirms Dafoe's costume for the upcoming film.
MOVIES
Variety

Torino Film Festival Mixes Militant Cinema With More Mainstream Movies

Italy’s Torino Film Festival, the pre-eminent event for young directors and indie cinema — now being revamped after going virtual due to the pandemic — will somewhat symbolically kick off its upcoming 39th edition with the international premiere of “Sing 2” with director Garth Jennings in tow. “It’s a hymn to going back into movie theaters,” says Torino artistic director Stefano Francia di Celle on choosing the animated musical comedy, featuring more than 40 rock, rap and pop tunes, as opener for the Nov. 26-Dec. 4 event. It will be Italy’s first festival held in venues with 100% seating capacity since...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Variety

‘Trouble in Mind’ Director Charles Randolph-Wright Says Play About Race in the Theater World Is a ‘Love Letter and a Poison Pill’

August Wilson is well remembered for remarking that Black theater is alive, vibrant, vital and unfunded — that commerce and a common racism had long held American theater hostage to a mediocrity of tastes. On Broadway last Thursday, where Alice Childress’ 1955 play “Trouble in Mind” opened 66 years late, American theater took an overdue, yet well-timed step toward revising what plays ought to be considered classics. “Trouble in Mind,” starring LaChanze and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, tells of Wiletta Mayer, a Black actress rehearsing a new anti-lynching play with an interracial company, written by a white author and led by...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Torino Film Festival Artistic Director Stefano Francia di Celle on Rebooting Italy’s Preeminent Indie Cinema Event

The 39th edition of Torino Film Festival, Italy’s preeminent event for young directors and indie cinema, kicks off Friday with the international premiere of “Sing 2.” It is the country’s first festival held in venues with 100% seating capacity since COVID-19 struck, and it will also be the first in-person edition assembled by artistic director Stefano Francia di Celle, who debuted last year with an online event, due to the pandemic. Di Celle is now rebooting Torino for the present-day digital age. The festival, which rose to international prominence under current Venice topper Alberto Barbera, has always been geared toward...
MOVIES
imdb.com

How Many Movies Can Oscar and BAFTA Voters Watch Over Thanksgiving?

The long Thanksgiving weekend provides an opportunity for awards voters to get through the first pile of screeners — or in the case of the Academy Awards and BAFTA groups, scroll through their streaming room platforms. In multiple discussions with awards voters, it’s been interesting to note how few movies they’ve seen at this point in the year. Perhaps it’s related to the pandemic, and many of them returning to work and under the gun of deadlines, or maybe not hearing about anything that’s drummed up enough passion for them to seek it out.
MOVIES
Variety

How Graham Greene Led The Way for an Aspiring Native American Actor (Guest Column)

There is a Native film from 1989 about a road trip called “Powwow Highway” starring Gary Farmer and A Martinez. It’s a wonderful film that I enjoyed, and I highly recommend it to people who haven’t seen it. However, it wasn’t so much the movie that had a huge impact on me as it was a single performance that moved me. This performance has stayed with me to this day. I look at it when I need some inspiration and guidance for my work. I was around 13 years old and living in a small town on an Indian reservation in...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Daily Stream: Nightcrawler Is An Ambitious And Depraved Neo-Noir

The Movie: "Nightcrawler" The Pitch: Jake Gyllenhaal stars as Louis "Lou" Bloom, an anti-social yet driven individual who forges a new career path for himself as a stringer by recording graphic crime scenes. Used to stealing and conning for cash, Lou quickly learns the trick of the trade and begins selling his amateur footage to local tv stations. He meets morning news director Nina (Rene Russo) who serves as somewhat of a mentor...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Corey Hawkins on How Working with Denzel Washington in ‘Tragedy of Macbeth’ Lived Up to His Dreams

Actor Corey Hawkins is incredibly grateful to know Denzel Washington, his legendary co-star in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” “I love that I get to walk in his footsteps, but I know I can never fill that man’s shoes,” Hawkins tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “To share space to sit down in his dressing room, and talk, pray, listen, talk sports, talk whatever – they say never to meet your heroes but to finally dispel that rumor because he is the greatest of all time.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy