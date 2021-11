PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor-elect Ed Gainey named the leadership of his transition team as he prepares to take office on Jan. 3. 2022. It’s just the first step in a process that could lead to new faces at city hall. Every mayor has a special imprint on their office, and you can tell a lot about a public official by the policies they highlight and the qualifications of the people they appoint. Now Gainey has named his transition leadership to help set that direction. No surprise, the mayor-elect has named two strong political supporters to lead his transition team. Angel Gober,...

