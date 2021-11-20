ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

A little cool but still a great Saturday

By Nicole Phillips
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-A little cool and breezy today with plenty of sunshine, highs today will reach the middle 60s but with a wind gusting up 20 mph at times, it will feel a little cooler. A few clouds will build in later this evening and this may keep our temperatures from dropping quickly once the sun sets.

Clouds will gradually increase and we’ll be a little warmer as our next system pushes east. We’ll get a shot of rain by Monday morning with high temperatures only reaching the low 60s. The chance for rain is good as we have seen less than .25” for the month, this puts us almost at 2.25” inches below normal for the month of November.

Cooler and breezy behind the front with highs struggling to get out of the 50s on Tuesday and even Wednesday. Thanksgiving will feature a little more cloud cover as our next system is due to approach the area on Friday.

It may be chilly but at least we have the sunshine

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Monday’s cold front brought chilly temperatures to the region with most of us starting off 20 degrees cooler than we did on Monday morning. Slow warm up today with plenty of sunshine, expect highs to only reach the upper 50s. Thanksgiving travel will be smooth not only here locally, but also across a […]
Business On Your Side: Dave's Christmas Tree Farm

This week Business On Your Side host, Carlos Williams, went on a field trip to Dave’s Christmas Tree Farm on Veterans Parkway in Columbus. Owner Dave Bone and his son, Carson, brought us up to date on what’s available in their 25th year in business. The tree selection is plentiful and the prices are right. […]
NASA: Thanksgiving on the International Space Station

(CBS News) – Astronauts aboard the international space station spoke about their favorite aspects of Thanksgiving. Two astronauts spoke upside down. They then shared their Thanksgiving food in space. More News from WRBL Transcript below: Hello. Come on board of the International Space Station, we Expedition 66, and we would like to share some thoughts […]
