Marten Rabarts Steps Down as Director of New Zealand Film Festival

London Surf / Film Festival has just dropped the line-up for LS/FF10 x VANS. Hosted 2-4 December 2021 at the iconic Genesis Cinema, it’s set to be a stellar celebration!. For the 10th Anniversary, LS/FF have assembled a handpicked line-up of the very best films from across the globe. With the latest and greatest film premieres, documentaries to inspire, travelogues to stir the wanderlust and of course jaw-dropping surfing, this year is set to blow minds! Accompanied by Q+A’s and ‘Audiences with…’ some of the world’s most exciting surfers and creatives, plus live music from special guests, good times, and more, LS/FF is the essential celebration of the cream of surf culture. Full line up and ticket info: londonsurffilmfestival.com.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO