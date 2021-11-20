ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marten Rabarts Steps Down as Director of New Zealand Film Festival

By Naman Ramachandran
imdb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarten Rabarts has stepped down as director of the New Zealand International Film Festival (Nziff), and is moving on to take up a key role in a new film and arts project...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Inaugural Edition Of New Zealand Film Fest In The Shade To Open With Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley’

A new film festival in Auckland, New Zealand, has unveiled the first wave of its line-up ahead of its debut edition in January 2022. In The Shade will highlight a mix of titles from international festivals, awards season films, and upcoming local fare. Opening the event will be the first New Zealand screening of Nightmare Alley, the latest feature from Guillermo del Toro, which begins its theatrical roll out in December via Searchlight Pictures. Also in the fest’s line-up are Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta, Leos Carax’s Annette, Justin Kurzel’s Nitram, the Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield starring The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Valdimar Jóhannsson’s...
WORLD
whereyat.com

New Orleans Film Festival Returns to In-Person Screenings

The New Orleans Film Festival kicked off the 2021 fest on Saturday night, November 6, with an in-person screening of C'mon C'mon at the Orpheum Theater. Joaquin Phoenix plays a radio journalist who ends up caring for his nephew while his sister deals with a personal crisis. Their time together involves a trip from Los Angeles to New York and New York to New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
chicagocrusader.com

Chicago Director’s ‘SWITCHIN’ part of ‘Made in Chicago’ slate at Black Harvest Film Festival

Many pieces of art in all genres have been aimed at showcasing the talents or situations of the Black community, particularly since last year. The Black Harvest Film Festival, which is in its 27th year, always highlights films of importance to the Black community, while presenting portraits of joy, power, resilience and resistance, and discovering and spotlighting emerging, talented storytellers.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Fitzgerald
seattlepi.com

IDFA Festival Programmers Tease ‘Brave Films,’ Talk New Program Structure

Running from Nov. 17 to 28, the 34th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) is going to “feel festive,” promises programmer Sarah Dawson, anticipating even more heated discussions than usual. “I do expect this to be a bigger feature. You are in a room full of people,...
MOVIES
yale.edu

Yale in Hollywood Fest set to host second global film festival, honor director Lee Isaac Chung

Yale in Hollywood Fest is returning this winter with its second global virtual film festival, to be held December 2-4, 2021, and open to all Yalies. The three-day event will include a lineup of feature and short films evaluated by an esteemed alumnae jury of actresses Sara Gilbert and Delilah Napier, producer Chris Lee, and current Yale student filmmaker Kristina Yang. Submissions for the film festival were solicited and accepted earlier this year.
MOVIES
Time Out Global

Digital Short Film Festival

Bring a blanket and a warm coat for this outdoor screening—hosted by PlayMakers Laboratory at the Lakeview Low-Line—which will feature a 90-minute digital version of the theater company's beloved production That's Weird, Grandma. The show features an ever-changing roster of stories written by Chicago elementary school students (with predictably ridiculous results), so come prepared to laugh.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nziff
carvemag.com

London Surf / Film Festival

London Surf / Film Festival has just dropped the line-up for LS/FF10 x VANS. Hosted 2-4 December 2021 at the iconic Genesis Cinema, it’s set to be a stellar celebration!. For the 10th Anniversary, LS/FF have assembled a handpicked line-up of the very best films from across the globe. With the latest and greatest film premieres, documentaries to inspire, travelogues to stir the wanderlust and of course jaw-dropping surfing, this year is set to blow minds! Accompanied by Q+A’s and ‘Audiences with…’ some of the world’s most exciting surfers and creatives, plus live music from special guests, good times, and more, LS/FF is the essential celebration of the cream of surf culture. Full line up and ticket info: londonsurffilmfestival.com.
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE Podcast: Visegrad YR2021: Oksana Sarkisova Director of Verzió Film Festival

BUDAPEST: FNE spoke to Oksana Sarkisova, Director of Hungary’s Verzió Film Festival, which took place with screenings in Budapest 9-14 November in cinemas, and with its Industry section online 15-21 November 2021. FNE’s livestream Visegrad YR2021 took place on 12 November within the programme of the Verzió Film Festival, where...
MOVIES
Claremore Progress

Reidesel wins film festival

The “Big Crinoline” was recognized in the trick roping world of Will Rogers as the trick where the roper lets out all his rope. The “Big Crinoline Award,” the top film of the 2021 Dog Iron Film Festival features a photo of Will roping a Boston baseball team in 1909.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Movies
WZOZ 103.1

Brian Epstein Movie Hires New Director Amid Filming Hiatus

The producers of Midas Man, the biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, have officially replaced original director Jonas Akerlund. Sara Sugarman — whose film credits include 2012’s Vinyl and 2004’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen — has been hired as his replacement, Deadline reports. The project began a hiatus earlier this month, with producers noting that Akerlund was “taking a break from the film.”
MOVIES
nevadasagebrush.com

Manhattan Short Film Festival Brings New Voices to a Long-Missed Setting

The Manhattan Short Film Festival is a cherished hidden gem in the local Reno community, as well as in the cinephile world at large. Sept. 30 marked the opening of the annual festival which was presented in complete, 20-foot-tall projection glory at the Joe Crowley Student Union Theatre. The festival...
RENO, NV
Variety

Torino Film Festival Artistic Director Stefano Francia di Celle on Rebooting Italy’s Preeminent Indie Cinema Event

The 39th edition of Torino Film Festival, Italy’s preeminent event for young directors and indie cinema, kicks off Friday with the international premiere of “Sing 2.” It is the country’s first festival held in venues with 100% seating capacity since COVID-19 struck, and it will also be the first in-person edition assembled by artistic director Stefano Francia di Celle, who debuted last year with an online event, due to the pandemic. Di Celle is now rebooting Torino for the present-day digital age. The festival, which rose to international prominence under current Venice topper Alberto Barbera, has always been geared toward...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Array Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo’s ‘Love and Fury’ — Film News in Brief

Array Releasing Acquires Sterlin Harjo’s ‘Love and Fury’. Array Releasing, the distribution arm of Ava DuVernay’s Peabody Award-winning narrative change collective, announced its acquisition of award-winning filmmaker Sterlin Harjo’s documentary feature “Love and Fury.”. The company acquired North American, UK, Australian and New Zealand rights and will release the film...
MOVIES
imdb.com

New Works by Soudade Kaadan, Lina Soualem Among Cairo Film Connection Projects

New works by emerging Arab film directors Soudade Kaadan (“The Day I Lost My Shadow”) and Lina Soualem (“Their Algeria”) are among standouts being presented at the upcoming Cairo Film Connection, the Cairo Film Festival’s co-production platform, where eight out of 15 selected projects are by female filmmakers. This year...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Sergei Loznitsa’s ‘Mr. Landsbergis’ Wins Best Film at IDFA Documentary Festival

Sergei Loznitsa’s extensive documentary “Mr. Landsbergis,” clocking in at 246 minutes and depicting Lithuania’s “singing revolution” when the country finally broke away from the Soviet Union, has won the Best Film award in the International Competition section, as well as €15,000, at documentary film festival IDFA in Amsterdam. It marks...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy