ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Ski resorts in northern Italy reopen amid COVID-19 worries

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNQLs_0d2j8cYx00
People ski as resorts reopen for winter despite the fear over a rise in coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Madonna di Campiglio, northern Italy, November 20, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MADONNA DI CAMPIGLIO, Italy, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Ski resorts in northern Italy are reopening for the winter season after prolonged shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although a recent rise in infections is spreading worries over possible new restrictions.

Fabio Sacco, the president of the Skirama consortium that brings together several resorts in the Trentino-Alto Adige region, said he had been waiting to restart since March last year, when Italy imposed a lockdown.

"It is really an exciting moment," he told Reuters.

Europe is being swept by a fourth wave of the pandemic that has already forced Austria, one of Italy's neighbours, to announce a full national lockdown. Germany has not ruled out similar measures.

Italy has also seen a rise in daily cases in recent weeks, especially in some northern areas where many ski slopes are located. Hospitalisations remain under control nationwide but operators are aware of the risks rising infections may pose.

"There is some uncertainty and fear due to the worsening of the pandemic trend, but the resorts in our consortium and across Trentino are prepared to handle different scenarios," Sacco said.

A COVID-19 health pass - which shows if someone has completed the vaccination cycle, has recently tested negative or recovered from the disease - is required to access ski lifts along with face masks and social distancing rules.

Skiers, enjoying clear blue skies and perfect skiing conditions, were feeling upbeat about the forthcoming winter season.

"Finally, after a year of closure we are happy. There is a desire to ski. The snow and the day are beautiful. I expect many positive things from this season," said skier Filippo Laureti.

Reporting by Matteo Berlenga and Flavio Lo Scalzo, writing by Angelo Amante, editing by Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who went to ‘corona party’ to become infected dies from Covid

A man has reportedly died and others are in intensive care after attending “coronavirus parties” in a bid to catch the disease.The 55-year-old man died in Austria last week after becoming infected with Covid-19 during one such event in the city of Bolzano in South Tyrol, northern Italy.At least three other people, including a child, are said to have been hospitalised in the Alpine region after catching the virus at similar events.Health chiefs believe the patients are anti-vaxxers who deliberately attempted to become infected so they could obtain a “green pass”, which is now required for work and leisure...
WORLD
Telegraph

Ski holiday tracker: The latest Covid rules in ski resort and travel advice

The 2021/22 ski season is almost upon us and after two winters’ worth of disruption, closed resorts and cancelled holidays British skiers are more eager than ever to return to the slopes. Whether ski holidays will be able to go ahead without a glitch this winter is the million-pound question...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski Resorts#Northern Italy#Ski Areas#Hospitalisations
US News and World Report

UK Extends COVID Vaccine Booster Program Amid Winter Worries

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Monday of a “blizzard” of new coronavirus infections coming into the U.K. from continental Europe, as his government extended the vaccine booster program to younger people in an effort to keep a lid on the pandemic during the winter months. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtmj.com

Italy towns under new restrictions amid COVID infection rise

ROME (AP) — Twenty small towns in northern Italy’s autonomous South Tyrol province went into a partial lockdown Wednesday to try to contain rising coronavirus infections and save the key winter tourism season in one of the least-vaccinated parts of Italy. The local restrictions went into effect on the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Italy reports 71 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 13,764 new cases

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported 71 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 85 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,764 from 12,448. Italy has registered 133,486 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Reuters

German COVID-19 deaths pass 100,000 mark in fourth wave

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Germany crossed the threshold of 100,000 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday with a surge in infections posing a challenge for the new government. Another 351 people have died from coronavirus, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 100,119, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed. The number of new daily cases hit a new record of 75,961.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France beefs up sea rescue work, migrants vow to pursue UK quest

DUNKIRK, France/ZAGREB, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France said on Thursday it will beef up the surveillance of its northern shores, but migrants huddling in makeshift camps said neither that nor a tragic drowning the day before would stop them from trying to cross the Channel to Britain. Seventeen men, seven...
EUROPE
Reuters

COVID-19 threatens to knock away Germany's last pillar of growth

BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A surge in coronavirus infections in Germany is weighing on consumer morale in Europe's largest economy, dampening business prospects in the Christmas shopping season and threatening to kick away its last remaining pillar of growth. The GfK institute said on Thursday its consumer sentiment index,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - France said on Thursday it would make COVID-19 booster shots available to all adults, toughen rules on wearing face masks and ramp up health pass checks as it seeks to curb a fifth wave of infections that risks undermining its economic recovery. The number of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
elitetraveler.com

Off the Beaten Track: The Best Ski Resorts in Spain

Sponsored: As the second most mountainous country in Europe, Spain is home to over 30 exhilarating ski resorts. With its balmy summers, white sandy beaches and impressive architecture, Spain might not be the first place that springs to mind when considering the destination for your next ski vacation. But as the second most mountainous country in Europe, Spain boasts over 30 exhilarating (and often overlooked) ski resorts that are less crowded than their famed Swiss and French neighbors.
TRAVEL
Reuters

Slovaks lock down to slow world's highest COVID infection rate

TRENCIN, Slovakia, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Slovakia went into a two-week lockdown on Thursday, as the country with one of the EU’s lowest vaccination rates reported a critical situation in hospitals and new infections that topped global tables. Slovakia, a country of 5.5 million, ordered all but essential shops and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
244K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy