Philadelphia, PA

Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells Class A Apartment Building, The HUB, for $51 Million

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Rittenhouse Realty Advisors announced the sale this week of The HUB at 31 Brewerytown, a recently constructed luxury apartment building containing 201 apartments with on-site parking located at 1406-1446 N 31st Street in Philadelphia. Ken Wellar, Corey Lonberger, and Mark Duszak arranged the sale on behalf of the...

www.mychesco.com

MyChesCo

Kevin Fisher Named Director of Truck Systems Electrification at Momentum Dynamics Corporation

MALVERN, PA — Momentum Dynamics announced that Kevin Fisher recently joined the Company as Director of Truck Systems Electrification. “Kevin’s network, relationships, and knowledge of fleet management position him uniquely to help OEMs and fleets understand how wireless charging can fit into their operations and simplify electric vehicle charging. He will take the lead in our pilot integration projects with Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, and BYD Trucks as well as other OEMs with last-mile delivery trucks, port equipment, and yard trucks,” said Bob Kacergis, Momentum’s Chief Commercial Officer.
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

Optinose Announces Inducement Grants

YARDLEY, PA — OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) announced that the company recently granted a non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 53,500 shares of its common stock to six new employees as an inducement material for accepting employment with OptiNose. The stock option awards were granted outside of the OptiNose, Inc. 2010 Stock Incentive Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
YARDLEY, PA
MyChesCo

Senator Haywood Announces $1.3 Million in Infrastructure State Grants

PHILADELPHIA, PA — State Senator Art Haywood (D-Montgomery/Philadelphia) announced that two organizations in the fourth senatorial district were awarded a total of $1.3 million to improve infrastructure in the community. On Friday afternoon, the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) approved projects through over 12 programs statewide, including the Multimodal Transportation Fund...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Virion Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Sue Currie, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Virion Therapeutics, LLC announced the recent appointment of Sue Currie, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Sue Currie has 20+ years of strategic, operational, and scientific leadership experience in clinical research and development programs, from the discovery phase to post-launch, with a focus on cancers and infectious diseases. Prior to joining Virion, she was Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs, at Nektar Therapeutics where she had responsibilities that included global executive and corporate leadership roles within the Company and was a core member of the Research and Development senior leadership team. Prior to Nektar, Dr. Currie held Senior positions at Genentech/Roche and Health Interactions, the latter of which she oversaw all US Operations and a team of almost 200 persons. She has authored numerous pivotal scientific publications in both immuno-oncology, as well as infectious diseases, including HIV, HCV, and Coinfection treatment guidelines.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Venerable Enters into Reinsurance Agreement with Manulife Financial Corporation

WEST CHESTER, PA — Venerable Holdings, Inc. announced a recent transaction with Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC)to reinsure approximately US$22 billion of variable annuity business from its U.S. subsidiary John Hancock. The reinsured business primarily comprises contracts with guaranteed minimum withdrawal benefits (GMWB), issued between 2003 and 2012 by John...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Home Prices Start 4th Quarter Slower, But Just Slightly, Reveals Radian Home Price Index

WAYNE, PA — In a repeat of the 2020 experience, after a very strong third quarter, home prices across the United States continued to climb in October albeit at a slower pace than in September. Radian HPI rose at an annualized rate of 17.3 percent in the month of October, slightly below the 17.6 percent recorded in the prior month, according to Radian Home Price Index (HPI) data released recently by Red Bell Real Estate, LLC, a Radian Group Inc. company (NYSE: RDN). The company believes the Radian HPI is the most comprehensive and timely measure of U.S. housing market prices and conditions available in the market today.
REAL ESTATE
MyChesCo

SEI Reveals New Corporate Brand

OAKS, PA — SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) recently unveiled its new brand, connecting the company’s broad suite of capabilities and using its history of strength and curiosity to propel future growth. “As the financial services industry continues to experience tremendous change, we work with our clients to meet their emerging and...
OAKS, PA
MyChesCo

Ocugen Inc. Announces Inducement Grants

MALVERN, PA — Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) announced the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Ocugen recently approved the grant of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 93,000 shares of its common stock and restricted stock units (RSUs) covering an aggregate of 15,600 shares of common stock to six hired employees. The stock options and RSUs were granted as of November 16, 2021, as material inducements to employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
MALVERN, PA
MyChesCo

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Announces Issuance of New Patent in EU for Zygel

DEVON, PA — Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZYNE) announced that the European Patent Office recently issued Patent No. 3687513, titled “Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome and Autism with Cannabidiol,” which includes claims directed to methods of treating one or more behavioral symptoms of Fragile X syndrome and methods of treating one or more behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder by transdermally administering a therapeutically effective amount of cannabidiol (CBD).
DEVON, PA
MyChesCo

Aclaris Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on December 7, 2021

WAYNE, PA — Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. “We are pleased to announce that the IND application for ATI-2138, an investigational oral small molecule ITK/TXK/JAK3 (ITJ) inhibitor, for the treatment of psoriasis has been allowed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and we are very excited about our plans to progress this third novel compound from our proprietary KINect® drug discovery platform into clinical development,” said Dr. Neal Walker, President & CEO of Aclaris. “We look forward to providing more details about this clinical program and our other pipeline assets at our upcoming virtual R&D Day in early December.”
WAYNE, PA
MyChesCo

Jennersville Hospital to Remain Open, Local Officials Celebrate Announcement

WEST GROVE, PA — Rep. John Lawrence (R-West Grove) joined Senator Carolyn Comitta (D-West Chester), Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline, Penn Township Supervisor Victor Mantegna, and other local officials at the Penn Township Building on Monday to announce the continued operation of Jennersville Hospital. The hospital had been slated for closure at the end of the year by its current owner, Tower Health.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

$84 Million Announced for Infrastructure Improvements Across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced the recent approval of 166 new projects through the Multimodal Transportation Fund (MTF), improving Pennsylvania’s transportation infrastructure and ensuring safer, more reliable transportation accommodation across the commonwealth. The projects total more than $84 million in funding. “My administration has been clear about its...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

New CPT Add-on Code Accepted for Second Level of Lumbar Total Disc Replacement Procedures

WEST CHESTER, PA — Centinel Spine, LLC announced that in an effort to increase the availability of two-level lumbar total disc replacement (TDR) to individuals experiencing degeneration of the intervertebral discs, the American Medical Association (AMA) recently accepted the addition of a new add-on Category I Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) code for a second level of lumbar TDR. Based on published AMA panel action documentation, the effective date for the new CPT code is January 2023, at which time providers can utilize the code when performing two-level lumbar total disc arthroplasty via an anterior approach.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

