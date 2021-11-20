Rittenhouse Realty Advisors Sells Class A Apartment Building, The HUB, for $51 Million

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Virion Therapeutics, LLC announced the recent appointment of Sue Currie, Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Sue Currie has 20+ years of strategic, operational, and scientific leadership experience in clinical research and development programs, from the discovery phase to post-launch, with a focus on cancers and infectious diseases. Prior to joining Virion, she was Vice President, Head of Medical Affairs, at Nektar Therapeutics where she had responsibilities that included global executive and corporate leadership roles within the Company and was a core member of the Research and Development senior leadership team. Prior to Nektar, Dr. Currie held Senior positions at Genentech/Roche and Health Interactions, the latter of which she oversaw all US Operations and a team of almost 200 persons. She has authored numerous pivotal scientific publications in both immuno-oncology, as well as infectious diseases, including HIV, HCV, and Coinfection treatment guidelines.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO