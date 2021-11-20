ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Reed Sheppard commits to the University of Kentucky

By Keith Farmer
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07DsVX_0d2j89FF00

Reed Sheppard has decided to follow in the footsteps of both parents to play basketball for the University of Kentucky. The North Laurel junior made the announcement before a packed gym in London on Saturday.

Sheppard ultimately chose Kentucky over Virginia. However, he held several more big offers from schools like Louisville, Clemson, Indiana and Ohio State. He received his Kentucky offer from head coach John Calipari in July of 2021.

Sheppard is the son of two former basketball Wildcats. His father, Jeff Sheppard, was a part of two National Championships and he was MVP in the 1998 title run. His mother, Stacy Reed, played at UK from 1992-'95 and still ranks 13th all-time in scoring at UK and 6th in assists.

Last season, Reed Sheppard helped lead North Laurel to a 25-3 record before the Jaguars lost in the Championship game of the 13th Region. Sheppard averaged 30 points and 7 rebounds per game while hitting 41% of his three-point attempts.

Sheppard has been quickly climbing the recruiting rankings. He's a five star according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings for the Class of 2023. He's number one in the state of Kentucky, number five for combo guard's and his No. 22 overall in the Class of '23.

Sheppard won't be able to officially sign with the Wildcats until November of 2022.

Comments / 1

Related
247Sports

Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley says Baylor's last-second field goal violated 'code of sportsmanship'

The last few seconds of Baylor’s 27-14 win against Oklahoma on Saturday were among the most eventful closing moments in college football this season. First, Bears students stormed the field with one second left on the clock, causing an extensive pause in the game. Then, after officials cleared the field, Baylor coach Dave Aranda kicked a field goal to expand his decisive lead to 13 points.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
Golf Digest

The dude who denied this girl of a mid-game kiss won the college football weekend

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Indiana State
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Jeff Sheppard
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson University#Ohio State#Mvp#Jaguars#Combo Guard
The Spun

Lincoln Riley Has Responded To The LSU Job Rumors

In the world of ever-evolving college football coaching rumors, the latest suggests LSU might make a run after Lincoln Riley. The Tigers have plenty to offer. And while Oklahoma’s one of the best jobs in college football, LSU is even better. Reporters pressed Riley on the matter during media availability...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso names national championship game he wants to see the most

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew are in Columbus, Ohio, for the College Football Playoff elimination game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State. Corso visited with Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning prior to ESPN’s pregame show starting, and Corso said the Buckeyes were the No. 2 team in the nation behind Georgia.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Bold Claim About No. 6 Michigan

There wasn’t any movement at the top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes at least one team in the top seven should have moved up a spot. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum said he thinks Michigan is under-ranked at the...
MICHIGAN STATE
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy