Katherine Schwarzenegger: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me (Chris Pratt ‘Thought I Had an Uncontrollable Laughing Illness’)

By Erin Crabtree
Us Weekly
5 days ago
 5 days ago
Cindy Gold

She’s connected! Katherine Schwarzenegger has A-listers all around her — from husband Chris Pratt to her parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Us Weekly asked the author to share 25 fun facts about herself, and unsurprisingly, her star-studded family and her passion for causes close to her heart keep her life interesting.

Scroll down to learn more about the activist, 31, who shares daughter Lyla, 15 months, with the Jurassic World actor, 42:

1. Fall is my favorite time of year.

2. I watch makeup tutorials at night on YouTube.

3. I talk to my sister, [Christina Schwarzenegger], multiple times a day on the phone, even though we only live 10 minutes from each other.

4. One of the most romantic things my husband has ever done for me is hang all our Christmas lights in November.

5. My brother Christopher [Schwarzenegger] and I adopted a pig named Bacon when I was in high school.

6. I order off the children’s menu when I go out to dinner.

7. I love to be challenged to a game of Uno — and get very competitive!

8. I enjoy waking up early and having morning time with my daughter.

9. I also enjoy going to bed early. I’m secretly a senior citizen.

10. During the pandemic, I learned to color my own hair and tint my own eyebrows.

11. Animal rescue is a huge mission of mine. I rescued my dog, Maverick, in 2014 after fostering him for eight weeks.

12. My mom is the first phone call I make every day.

13. I’ve been riding horses all my life and showed horses competitively until I went to college.

14. I laughed so much when my husband and I started dating that he thought I had an uncontrollable laughing illness and that [it was the reason] why I was still single.

15. My friends bought me a Bluetooth label maker. It’s one of my favorite items.

Genexa

16. When I was introduced to Genexa, the first clean medicine brand without artificial additives or common allergens, I not only stocked my medicine cabinet but also became an investor because I believe in the product so much.

17. I eat at least one box of Mary’s Gone Crackers a day.

18. I’m grateful for all of the strict rules my dad had for us kids growing up.

19. After I put my daughter to sleep, I often look at pictures of her on my phone and am tempted to go wake her up because I miss her.

20. One of the best compliments I received this year was from my stepson, Jack. He told me my cooking has improved a lot from when I burned his Bagel Bites!

21. I like matching outfits with my daughter.

22. I love doing laundry. It soothes me.

23. I have three tattoos: two on my wrists and one on my foot that has the birthdates of my siblings.

24. We didn’t find out if we were having a boy or a girl when I was pregnant.

25. I’m very passionate about the Special Olympics, founded by my grandmother [Eunice Kennedy Shriver]. It’s something Chris and I love to do together.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

