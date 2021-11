So much to do and so little time! There's a little bit of something for everyone to do around Shreveport-Bossier City this weekend!. There are some great options for live music lovers and if fitness is jam, don't miss the annual Log Jammer half marathon and 5k! And if you're ready to knock out your Christmas shopping, this weekend is a great time to start! The Shreveport-Bossier area has so much to offer and this time of year as the temperatures cool is the perfect time to get out and get active.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO