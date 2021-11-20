Man rescued from fire on Pittsburgh's South Side

A Pittsburgh man was in critical condition early Saturday morning after firefighters rescued him from a burning building in the 1100 block of East Carson Street, authorities said.

Authorities said flames were seen coming from the second story of the building on the city’s South Side when Pittsburgh EMS, fire and police arrived about 5:20 a.m.

Firefighters rescued a man from the building. Medics transported him to hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, authorities said.

A spokesman for Pittsburgh Public Safety said there were no other injuries or damage to adjacent building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.