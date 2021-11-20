11 Things to consider when buying headphones for someone else

We love to see Black Friday discounts on products that almost never get price cuts, like AirPods Max Black Friday deals. Apple is well known for putting steep initial price tags on their premium products, but during the holiday season, they put out some of the best Black Friday deals around. You’ll be able to find discounts across their entire range of devices, including Black Friday headphone deals and Black Friday AirPods deals on the Max and Pro models. If you’re looking to build up an entire Apple ecosystem, you should always be watching out for the best deals at a wide range of retailers. One of the most incredible deals we’ve found is for the Apple AirPods Max — the most expensive member of the AirPods product family. Right now, you can pick them up on Amazon for just $479, a whole $70 off the original price of $549. If you’re a hardcore Apple user, you definitely don’t want to miss out on this deal.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO