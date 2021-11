Qovery started on a journey to build a developer’s productivity tool which would allow scaling companies to keep up the rapid pace of delivery, without sacrificing quality or stability. One of their goals is to combine the simplicity and 'magic' of a PaaS, like Heroku, with the flexibility of IaaS’. But more than that, the product tries to satisfy the growing need for increasing the speed of delivery without harming the quality delivered, all these in the context of a broader cloud adoption and DevOps-related practices, standards and tools.

SOFTWARE ・ 3 DAYS AGO