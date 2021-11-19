ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improvements Coming at Father Roderic J. DiPietro Park

By Anna Subler
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImprovements to Father Roderic J. DiPietro Park began in October, and include a new connecting path, restroom facility, updates to all four diamonds and parking enhancements. By summer 2022, the park, located at 3481 Davidson Rd., will have an additional...

