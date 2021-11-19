Improvements Coming at Father Roderic J. DiPietro Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC officials say they’re currently improving its park flood plans to keep water out of folks’ homes. “Water, rain water, storm water is a part of lives here and we need to really work with it as best as possible,” says Reed Richard who is BREC’s assistant superintendent of system planning. The 2016 flood destroyed Howell Park, BREC is currently rebuilding the park and working on updating it’s flood prevention plan. “Well basically, our parish was pretty devastated by the flood of 2016. We felt as conservationists as one of our strongest ethics, and we have 660 acres of park land. That acreage can really leverage to increase storing more storm water,” adds Richard.

