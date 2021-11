On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at approx. 10:30PM, Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were dispatched to the Turkey Hill in the Borough of Pen Argyl pertaining to "suspicious activity." Slate Belt Regional Police Officers were advised that an intoxicated (male) customer was in the store without valid ID and drank a beer without paying for it. While responding, Officers were advised the male left the store. A responding Officer located the male on foot, who was later identified as Jeremie L. STRUNK. The Officers detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from J. STRUNK'S mouth/facial area. J. STRUNK was searched (search incident to arrest) and was found in possession of a clear ziplock bag containing a red glass smoking device with burnt marijuana residue, a grinder with marijuana, and multicolor smoking device with residue. Charges were filed.

PEN ARGYL, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO