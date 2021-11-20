ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

One School, Many Principals: How This Rural District is Coping with Shortages

By Anna Pogarcic, EdNC.org
The 74
The 74
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q4GdX_0d2j5AeQ00

T he good news came the day after Sophelia McMannen’s birthday. After 20 years as an educator, she was offered a principal position at Vaughan Elementary School in Warren County .

She made the jump to teaching when two years of working in the business office of a medical center didn’t pan out. At this new school nearby her old district and with a similar student population, she felt ready to take this new leap.

Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Donate here to support The 74's independent journalism.

Then she immediately worried.

“Will my district hold me?” she wondered.

Because of a clause in her contract at her previous district, she wasn’t able to start her new position for two months while her previous school searched for her replacement.

Students and staff at Vaughan Elementary, a small, rural, Title 1 school in northeastern North Carolina, would have to kick off a new school year without a principal — just one example of how the teacher shortage is playing out on the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pi7FM_0d2j5AeQ00

When Dr. Keedra Whitaker, chief human resources officer for Warren County Schools, heard the news that the school would have to wait for its new leader, she thought back to when she was a principal.

“Once you’ve been a teacher or an administrator, you never lose that lens,” she said.

The school needed to send information to staff, have initial staff meetings, and even plan the open house.

So she got to work. Alongside Chelsa Jennings, the district’s chief academic officer who has been with the district for 27 years, the two made a schedule and a checklist.

Several other central office staff members eventually joined them, and they took turns in pairs performing day-to-day duties at the school until McMannen could take over. Essentially, Vaughan Elementary had a rotation of leaders who over two months and working in pairs took on the role of principal.

“Students need consistency,” Whitaker said.

“It was key to actually creating that continuity,” Jennings added, “to ensure that we provided the school with some stability and consistency throughout our transitions, along with the parents and the community.”

This extra work certainly wasn’t easy, and this school year already came with its fair share of challenges. Educators are navigating the third year affected by the pandemic, and like many districts across the state and country, Warren County Schools is facing a staffing shortage.

The substitute pool has shrunk since the beginning of the pandemic, Whitaker explained, and staff shortages and quarantines have already caused schools to revert to remote learning.

The central office employees haven’t been the only ones taking on multiple jobs — instructional coaches have started teaching, and teachers have given up their planning periods to lead other classrooms.

“When you do have those challenges in any school, the instructional integrity of your school is at risk,” Jennings said. “So you do everything you can to accommodate those areas while our HR department is trying to fill those vacancies.”

And in the meantime, incoming principal McMannen had her feet in two schools at once. While she would come to Vaughan about once a week to start setting up, she spent most of her time at her high school back in her old district.

“So I literally started (at Vaughan) on a Friday,” she said, “and that Tuesday, I gave the ACT (at my old school).”

Despite the obstacles, McMannen was finally greeted on her first full day at Vaughan earlier this month with a Chick-fil-A breakfast and flowers — from her previous school and her husband.

Now that she knows just what kind of team is supporting her in this new district, she’s focused on getting caught up and making sure her students — her “babies” — don’t fall behind.

“Teachers,” she said, “I always say we — and I say we because I’m always gonna be a teacher at heart — you always have to think outside of the box.”

But the shortages are pressing. McMannen said she’s even tried calling universities to see if they can spare any student teachers to fill some vacancies.

“Until teachers can get the support — it’s not even just about money — but the support that they need, you aren’t going to have people that are going to enter the field to teach,” McMannen said. “And I’m praying that it doesn’t, but I feel like it’s going to get worse.”

This article first appeared on EducationNC and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Comments / 0

Related
The 74

Tutoring, Extra Class Time & Other Learning Acceleration Strategies

Learning acceleration describes efforts to expose students to engaging, grade-level content while catching them up on skills and material they might have missed.  This can be a more effective approach than remediation, in which students work their way through material below their grade level in an effort to catch up.  The Center on Reinventing Public […]
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, NC
Warren County, NC
Education
The 74

Analysis: How Schools Can Close Troubling Racial Gaps in Advanced Courses

Amid back-to-school debates over vaccinations, mask requirements and the right lens for learning history, the troubling lack of opportunities for many high school students to take advanced coursework they need for success in college and beyond has unfortunately fallen off the education policy radar. Advanced coursework can include International Baccalaureate, dual high school-college enrollment, or Advanced […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Addressing COVID Constituency Concerns About Learning Loss

Students and families across this country are feeling the impact of an ongoing pandemic that has shut down schools and exposed inequities and shortcomings in our education system. But this shared experience has also created something new: a COVID Constituency of parents, educators and voters who care deeply about reimagining and improving the education system  […]
EDUCATION
The 74

$9M of Chan Zuckerberg Grants to Bring in More Teachers, School Leaders of Color

To ensure classroom leaders better reflect and support racially diverse students, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is distributing $9 million to 10 U.S. nonprofits. The funding will cultivate career pathways for teachers and district leaders of color. CZI co-founder and co-CEO Priscilla Chan announced the grants for racial diversity in education during the 49th annual National […]
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural District#High School#Coping#Vaughan Elementary School
The 74

6 Questions to Ask When Looking at Education Data

Data is critical to addressing inequities in education. However, too often data is misused, interpreted to fit a particular agenda or misread in ways that perpetuate an inaccurate story. Data that’s not broken down properly can hide gaps between different groups of students. Facts out of context can lead to superficial conclusions.  For example, a 2019 […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Meet the Parent Choice Advocates Who Embrace Teaching About Systemic Racism

I want to issue a warning to all my parent-choice supporting friends. Rhetoric from the most recent election season has us at a very dangerous crossroads. While we celebrate the election of candidates who support a parent’s right to choose the best school for their child — whether they are progressive or conservative — we […]
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
The 74

WATCH: Education Experts Talk the Importance of STEM Skills

New research suggests the pandemic’s long-term impact on math learning might be considerably more severe than on reading skills. How can educators and parents counter this? Why is it so important? Those questions will be on the table Wednesday, when The 74 and the Progressive Policy Institute host their latest webinar, STEM Education and Math […]
EDUCATION
The 74

How one rural tribe came together to empower and educate tribal youth

When her two young sons began to develop an interest in robotics, Ashley Lomboy began looking for STEM programs in her area. Lomboy, a member of the Waccamaw Siouan tribe, lives just outside of her tribal community, in Brunswick County. She was surprised to find her options were limited when it came to science, technology, […]
SCIENCE
The 74

Wave of Teacher Time Off Forces Districts Short on Subs to Cancel School

With schools across the country short on substitute teachers, staff taking additional days off around the holidays are forcing some districts to cancel classes. Seattle Public Schools announced that its 52,000 students would have no school Friday due to large shares of staff making Veterans Day into a four-day weekend. And in Montgomery County, Maryland, […]
The 74

A New Reform Coalition Must Fix America's COVID-Cracked Schools

Anyone who cares about kids must rejoice over their being back in school with their peers. But that should not blind us to the harsh truths we have learned about our public education system, how badly it responded to the pandemic and how, as always, it served those with loud voices and political power and […]
EDUCATION
The 74

Fixing the HS-to-College Pathway for Students Hit Hardest by COVID-19

As with all aspects of our education system, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated and widened inequities in postsecondary pathways, especially for the most underserved students.  According to recent data, undergraduate college enrollment rates declined by nearly 5 percent since last year across all types of postsecondary institutions. Community colleges took the brunt of this decline, […]
COLLEGES
The 74

The 74

415
Followers
1K+
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

News, original reporting and insight about U.S. education and the 74 million children whose lives depend on it.

 https://www.the74million.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy