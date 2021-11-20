ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions vs. Browns Week 11 odds, prediction, pick and more

By Chris Spiering
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Week 11 of the NFL season is upon us. The Detroit Lions face the Cleveland Browns in an inter-conference matchup. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Lions-Browns prediction and pick. The Lions didn’t lose last week! Although, they didn’t win either. The first tie of...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Lions’ most boneheaded decision of 2021 is obvious, and they even made it worse

The Detroit Lions’ most bone-headed decision of 2021 is obvious, but they also made it worse. When it became inevitable the Detroit Lions would trade Matthew Stafford last offseason, it was also fairly inevitable they’d have to get an experienced quarterback in return. Ultimately, and obviously, that’s what happened when they got Jared Goff along with draft picks from the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On RB Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns offense has been a little bit stagnant over the past few weeks. But the team’s recent decision on star running back Kareem Hunt could soon change that. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that Hunt along with starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin have been designated for return. Hunt has been battling a calf injury that he sustained in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Matchup#American Football#Browns Week 11#The Detroit Lions#The Cleveland Browns#Lions Browns#The New England Patriots#This Lions Browns Week
ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s net worth in 2021

Matthew Stafford is the current quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams. In his 13-year career, he has already set multiple NFL records. For this article, let’s take a look at Matthew Stafford’s net worth in 2021. Matthew Stafford’s Net Worth in 2021 (estimate): $80 Million. Matthew Stafford’s net worth in...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

5 things to watch for in the Thanksgiving game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, including the Matt Nagy scrutiny and Andy Dalton’s return — plus our Week 12 predictions

For a short week, the lead-up to the Chicago Bears’ game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday has had a whole lot of drama. An injury to rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the return of veteran Andy Dalton as the starter. A report that coach Matt Nagy had been told he will be fired after the Thanksgiving game and Nagy’s subsequent denial. And — oh, yeah — the Bears trying to move past a ...
NFL
NESN

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Lions +100000 | Browns +4100. This could be one of the uglier games on the Week 11 slate, and we will be picking accordingly. The Detroit Lions were so close to getting their first win of the season in Week 10, but a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers keeps them winless on the year. The Cleveland Browns were riding high after their Week 9 blowout of the Cincinnati Bengals, but a 45-7 crushing to the New England Patriots has brought them back to .500. Cleveland is suddenly in jeopardy of missing the playoffs despite starting the season 3-1. In 19 games played by these two teams this season, they have combined for 12 games of 17 points less, which means we may see a low-scoring affair in Cleveland this weekend.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wagertalk.com

Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears NFL Week 12 Picks and Odds

WagerTalk NFL handicapper Tony Finn offers his Detroit Lions vs Chicago Bears Week 12 betting preview for Thursday, November 25. At the time of posting, the Bears are a 3-point road favorite in Detroit, with the total sitting at 41.5 points. Stay on top of the latest NFL updates direct...
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
101K+
Followers
67K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy