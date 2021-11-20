$8,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of suspect who murdered 13-year-old girl in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE, MD—An $8,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old girl.

At just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 18, officers responded to the 1300-block of N. Stricker Street for a shooting.

Upon arrival officers located a female juvenile who was suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Shock Trauma where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim has been identified as 13-year-old Maliyah Turner.

Homicide detectives were summoned and have assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

