One to watch: tendai

The road less travelled… tendai.

The brilliant first two singles from 21-year-old tendai – Infinite Straight and Not Around – remind me of the Weeknd’s 2011 debut mixtape, House of Balloons. Not that the music sounds particularly similar; rather, it’s obvious that the east London singer-producer sees possibilities in an intoxicating melange of soul, R&B, rock and pop that many of his peers don’t. Whereas the Weeknd used his mixtapes as a springboard into Michael Jackson’s vacant throne, tendai reckons he’ll make more interesting work. “I break away from musically heteronormative boy-meets-girl songs now,” he promises. “There’s other things to talk about! Things we think are mundane can be made cinematic.”

Brought up by parents who were in a Ugandan a cappella gospel group, tendai learned to sing songs aged four, then write them aged seven. Playing piano and guitars, then making beats for himself, the precocious producer scoffed a grab bag of influences – anything from country music to indie pop. College, where classmates included fellow hot prospects Phoebe AXA and Chrissi, helped him work a strange and magical music from them. The Infinite Straight video, filmed in Manchester yet seeming desolate and mystical as a scene from the old west, is perfectly suited to him, feet firmly planted in England, mind always moving, roaming, thousands of miles from home.