All lanes open on I-95 northbound in Milford after tractor-trailer crash
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All lanes on I-95 northbound in Milford are open following a tractor-trailer crash Saturday morning.
The crash occurred between exits 36 and 37 at 8:38 a.m.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported this as a “disabled vehicle” incident.
The right lane was closed. Now all lanes are open.

