Milford, CT

All lanes open on I-95 northbound in Milford after tractor-trailer crash

By Hannah St. Jean
WTNH
 5 days ago

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All lanes on I-95 northbound in Milford are open following a tractor-trailer crash Saturday morning.

The crash occurred between exits 36 and 37 at 8:38 a.m.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported this as a “disabled vehicle” incident.

The right lane was closed. Now all lanes are open.

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

