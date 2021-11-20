All lanes open on I-95 northbound in Milford after tractor-trailer crash

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — All lanes on I-95 northbound in Milford are open following a tractor-trailer crash Saturday morning.

The crash occurred between exits 36 and 37 at 8:38 a.m.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported this as a “disabled vehicle” incident.

The right lane was closed. Now all lanes are open.

