Politics Report: Thanksgiving Public Affairs Potluck

While a lot of attention has fallen on two Democratic U.S. senators who have refused to endorse the president and their colleagues' plans for a historic spending bill on child care, the child tax credits, home care, clean energy, and other "human infrastructure," U.S. Rep. Scott Peters has been holding out similarly in the House of Representatives. He has concerns about one part of the legislation that would tax drug makers heavily if they don't make better deals when they sell prescription medicines to the U.S. government through Medicare.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO