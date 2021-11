The Jersey City Council has introduced an ordinance to move about $170 million in bonds to the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency as they work on the ambitious Bayfront Project. The ordinance states that the city and the agency have determined that in order to obtain the most advantageous interest rates, both parties would enter into a subsidy agreement. The vote was unanimous at last Wednesday’s City Council meeting, with only Councilwoman Denise Ridley absent that night.

