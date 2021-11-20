ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
To brine or not to brine and other Thanksgiving cooking questions answered here

By Daniel Higgins, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 5 days ago
We're closing in on Turkey Day folks.

First things first, if you're thawing a turkey, make sure you give that bird enough time in the fridge. Figure 24 hours per 4 pounds.

I'll even do some math for you based on turkey weight:

  • 16-20 pounds: Saturday
  • 12-16 pounds: Sunday
  • 8-12 pounds: Monday

As your turkey thaws, use the time to brush up on recipes, skills and advice.

TO-DO LIST: A daily planner with tasks that can be done ahead of time to reduce Thanksgiving Day meal stress. Click here.

HOW TO ROAST A TURKEY: From prepping to resting and cook times by weight, check out this guide. Click here.

DON'T DO THIS: Using popup thermometers in the turkey, trying new recipes and other tips our experts say you should avoid. Click here.

DO THIS: From turkey to pie and sides in between, culinary instructors dish out advice and tips for Thanksgiving meal. Click here.

BRINE: Boost your odds of cooking a juicier turkey by giving your bird a soak in salted water. Click here.

BEER CAN THAT TURKEY: A big can of cheap beer on the grill makes for a juicy bird. Though the presentation before carving could be viewed as a bit absurd. Click here.

GRILL IT, ALL OF IT: Keep the kitchen mess minimal, make the meal on a grill, including the green bean casserole. Click here.

CARVING MADE SIMPLE: There's an easy way to carve a turkey, really. Click here.

CRANK UP YOUR STUFFING: Sausage, cranberries and lots of butter infuse this stuffing with layers of tastiness to please your Thanksgiving meal palate. Click here.

MORE STUFFING ADVICE: Stop stuffing your turkey with stuffing, ease up on seasoning, more sage dressing advice. Click here.

MASHED POTATO HELPER: Make mashed potatoes memorable, grab a potato ricer and these tips. Click here.

EMBRACE THE GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE: It's the easiest side dish to make, stop hating on it. Click here.

WISE WINE ADVICE: Do we have wine advice? You betcha.

PUMPKIN PIE FOR THE WIN: Does it matter which pumpkin puree you use in pumpkin pie, an ingestigative report. Click here.

PIE CRUST FOR THE WIN: Which recipe makes the best pie crust, an ingestigative report. Click here.

Contact Daniel Higgins dphiggin@gannett.com. Follow @HigginsEats on Twitter and Instagram and like on Facebook.

Comments / 0

