To brine or not to brine and other Thanksgiving cooking questions answered here
We're closing in on Turkey Day folks.
First things first, if you're thawing a turkey, make sure you give that bird enough time in the fridge. Figure 24 hours per 4 pounds.
I'll even do some math for you based on turkey weight:
- 16-20 pounds: Saturday
- 12-16 pounds: Sunday
- 8-12 pounds: Monday
As your turkey thaws, use the time to brush up on recipes, skills and advice.
TO-DO LIST: A daily planner with tasks that can be done ahead of time to reduce Thanksgiving Day meal stress. Click here.
HOW TO ROAST A TURKEY: From prepping to resting and cook times by weight, check out this guide. Click here.
DON'T DO THIS: Using popup thermometers in the turkey, trying new recipes and other tips our experts say you should avoid. Click here.
DO THIS: From turkey to pie and sides in between, culinary instructors dish out advice and tips for Thanksgiving meal. Click here.
BRINE: Boost your odds of cooking a juicier turkey by giving your bird a soak in salted water. Click here.
BEER CAN THAT TURKEY: A big can of cheap beer on the grill makes for a juicy bird. Though the presentation before carving could be viewed as a bit absurd. Click here.
GRILL IT, ALL OF IT: Keep the kitchen mess minimal, make the meal on a grill, including the green bean casserole. Click here.
CARVING MADE SIMPLE: There's an easy way to carve a turkey, really. Click here.
CRANK UP YOUR STUFFING: Sausage, cranberries and lots of butter infuse this stuffing with layers of tastiness to please your Thanksgiving meal palate. Click here.
MORE STUFFING ADVICE: Stop stuffing your turkey with stuffing, ease up on seasoning, more sage dressing advice. Click here.
MASHED POTATO HELPER: Make mashed potatoes memorable, grab a potato ricer and these tips. Click here.
EMBRACE THE GREEN BEAN CASSEROLE: It's the easiest side dish to make, stop hating on it. Click here.
WISE WINE ADVICE: Do we have wine advice? You betcha.
- For ideas from wine shop owners, click here.
- For seven Wisconsin wines, click here.
- For more Wisconsin wines, click here.
PUMPKIN PIE FOR THE WIN: Does it matter which pumpkin puree you use in pumpkin pie, an ingestigative report. Click here.
PIE CRUST FOR THE WIN: Which recipe makes the best pie crust, an ingestigative report. Click here.
Contact Daniel Higgins dphiggin@gannett.com. Follow @HigginsEats on Twitter and Instagram and like on Facebook.
Comments / 0