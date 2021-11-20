Inside the Numbers | Michael Carter, Elijah Moore: 2 Rookies Playing Like Vets

ECR: RB22 – STDEV 2.4. Melvin Gordon isn’t going away if he keeps performing at a high level, but Javonte Williams is more of the big-play guy. Williams had a season-high 17 carries for 111 yards against Dallas, including five rushes for 10 yards or more, but was out-touched by Gordon 23-17. Currently, Gordon is the RB15, and Williams is the RB24 in fantasy, but the rookie’s lack of touchdowns essentially separates the two. Williams has only scored twice this season, but with him getting over 45% of the attempts and his explosiveness, he’s a solid weekly fantasy asset who can find the end zone on any given day. With a cupcake matchup on the docket against an Eagles defense that surrenders the fourth-most points to backs, this could be the breakout game we’ve been anticipating.

