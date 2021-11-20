Shreve Memorial Library can help you prepare for Thanksgiving

I think that Thanksgiving is by far one of my most favorite holidays – the food, getting together with family and friends, taking time to give thanks and show gratitude. Yes, Thanksgiving is definitely one of my favorites. This week, Shreve Memorial Library branches are inviting you to join us in giving thanks and celebrating the holiday with family-friendly story time and crafts programs.

All weeklong, our library staff will share the joy of Thanksgiving with stories of turkeys, food, family, friendship, and lots of fun. Story time programs combine read-aloud stories with songs, rhymes, interactive games, and hands-on crafts to encourage early literacy, language skills, and vocabulary development. Story time programs are ideal children of preschool age and their families, but are open to children of all ages.

Story time programs will take place this week at several Shreve Memorial Library branches. On Tuesday, Nov. 23, children can enjoy a pumpkin-pie themed story time at the North Shreveport Branch at 10:30 a.m., and on Wednesday, Nov. 24, enjoy Thanksgiving-themed story times at 10 a.m. at the Broadmoor, Hollywood/Union Avenue or Mooretown Branch.

If you are into crafts, be sure to stop by the newly remodeled Oil City Branch and pick up a turkey craft to complete at home. You may remember that the Oil City Branch flooded in October 2019. The branch was remodeled in early 2020, but was closed shortly thereafter due to the pandemic. If you have not been by since the branch reopened, now is a perfect time to check it out. The branch has new carpeting, fresh paint, updated bathrooms, and beautiful energy efficient lighting. The branch is located at 102 Allen Street in Oil City and is open Monday and Tuesday this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stop by and see us!

On behalf of Shreve Memorial Library, I would like to wish all of you a very happy Thanksgiving and hope that you take the time to enjoy it with those who mean the most to you. At Shreve Memorial Library, we are so thankful for all of you. As a reminder, all Shreve Memorial Library branches will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26 in observance of Thanksgiving. Until next week, Happy Thanksgiving and continue to dream, discover, do.

What’s New at the Library

The Secret of Snow by Viola Shipman (fiction)

The forecast is calling for a reluctant homecoming and regrettable decisions with a strong chance of romance… When Sonny Dunes, a SoCal meteorologist whose job is all sunshine and seventy-two-degree days, it is replaced by a virtual meteorologist that will never age, gain weight or renegotiate its contract, the only station willing to give the fifty-year-old another shot is the very place Sonny’s been avoiding since the day she left for college – her northern Michigan hometown. Sonny grudgingly returns to the long, cold, snowy winters of her childhood… with the added humiliation of moving back in with her mother. Not quite an outsider but no longer a local, Sonny finds her past blindsiding her everywhere: from the high school friends she ghosted, to the former journalism classmate and mortal frenemy who’s now her boss, to, most keenly, the death years ago of her younger sister, who loved the snow. To distract herself from the memories she’s spent her life trying to outrun, Sonny throws herself headfirst into covering every small-town winter event to woo a new audience, made more bearable by a handsome widower with optimism to spare. But with someone trying to undermine her efforts to rebuild her career, Sonny must make peace with who she used to be and allow her heart to thaw if she’s ever going to find a place she can truly call home.

The Shattering: America in the 1960s by Kevin Boyle (non-fiction)

From the National Book Award winner, a masterful history of the decade that exploded America’s postwar order. On July 4, 1961, the rising middle-class families of a Chicago neighborhood gathered before their flag-bedecked houses, a vision of the American Dream. That vision was shattered over the following decade, its inequalities at home and arrogance abroad challenged by powerful civil rights and antiwar movements. Assassinations, rioting, and the blowback of a “silent majority” mobilized by an emerging right, left a fragmented political landscape. Kevin Boyle’s full-dimensioned history of the decade is authoritative and engrossing. The civil rights movement emerges from the grassroots activism of Montgomery, through the tragic violence of Birmingham, to the frustrations of King’s Chicago campaign and a rising Black nationalism. The Vietnam War unfolds as misguided policy, high-stakes politics, and searing in-country experience. Women’s challenges of gender norms yield landmark decisions on privacy rights, contraception, and abortion. With empathy its keynote, this definitive history of the 1960s recovers the humanity behind the decade’s divisions.

Sankofa: A Novel by Chibundu Onuzo (fiction)

Anna is at a stage of her life when she’s beginning to wonder who she really is. In her 40s, she has separated from her husband, her daughter is all grown up, and her mother – the only parent who raised her – is dead. Searching through her mother’s belongings one day, Anna finds clues about the African father she never knew. His student diaries chronicle his involvement in radical politics in 1970s London. Anna discovers that he eventually became the president – some would say dictator – of a small nation in West Africa. And he is still alive… When Anna decides to track her father down, a journey begins that is disarmingly moving, funny, and fascinating. Like the metaphorical bird that gives the novel its name, Sankofa expresses the importance of reaching back to knowledge gained in the past and bringing it into the present to address universal questions of race and belonging, the overseas experience for the African diaspora, and the search for a family’s hidden roots. Examining freedom, prejudice, and personal and public inheritance, Sankofa is a story for anyone who has ever gone looking for a clear identity or home, and found something more complex in its place.

Samantha Bonnette is Marketing & Development Manager at Shreve Memorial Library.