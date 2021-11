Yes, someone really tried to race a VW Beetle-based beach buggy at the 1970 24 Hours of Daytona. And they almost got away with it... There are some things you never expect to see on a racetrack, like a Volkswagen Type 2 bus that drives on its side, or a rolling confluence of internet memes and pyramid schemes. Or, for that matter, a VW-based dune buggy, which is more at home off-road than on a road course. Even so, that didn't stop a group of privateers from entering a dune buggy in the 1970 24 Hours of Daytona as a joke, only to qualify for the race and be granted permission to start. They would've made the green flag, too, had it not been for an unfortunate encounter with Porsche.

