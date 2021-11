Universal Pictures has announced plans for a third “Trolls” movie. The still-untitled film will be released in theaters on Nov. 17, 2023. Notably, the upcoming installment in the animated family-friendly franchise is deviating from the release pattern of its predecessor, which unexpectedly shook up the film exhibition industry last year. Universal planned to release “Trolls World Tour” in March 2020, right before COVID-19 forced movie theaters around the globe to close. Rather than delaying the film until cinemas were able to reopen, the studio decided to put it on digital rental service on the same day as its theatrical debut. However,...

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO