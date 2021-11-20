ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo N8 Pro+ review: Quietly gets the job done

Digital Trends
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Deebot N8 Pro+ will let you spend less time babysitting and more time concentrating on other matters besides vacuuming.”. IIf you haven’t looked into the robot vacuum space for quite some time, you may notice one particular trend that’s been happening over the course of the last year: Self-emptying bots...

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackaday.com

Kinetic Log Splitter Gets The Job Done Kinetically

Swinging an axe to split firewood is great exercise and a wonderful way to blow off steam. However, if you’re not a muscled-up Hollywood character that needs to do some emotional processing, it can get pretty dull. Building a powered log splitter could make the work less strenuous, as [Made in Poland] demonstrates. (Video, embedded below.)
ENGINEERING
PC Magazine

Razer Pro Click Mini Review

Hordes of hardcore gamers have used Razer mice and keyboards to beat their opponents, and Razer is serious about using its experience to beat Logitech and Microsoft when it comes to productivity gear. After scoring a PCMag Editors' Choice award for its first productivity mouse, the $99.99 Razer Pro Click, the company has unveiled a $79.99 shirt-pocket or laptop-bag model, the Pro Click Mini. Combining its bigger sibling's multi-device wireless connectivity with better battery life, the Mini is a quick, comfortable, first-class mobile mouse that easily earns an Editors' Choice award of its own.
ELECTRONICS
TMZ.com

This Body Shaver Will Get The Job Done For Less!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. It's time to stop being self-conscious of your back hair -- 'cause you can lose it for good ... that is, if you take us up on this. The Bakblade 2.0 Plus DIY Back Hair...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Robot#Vac#Design#Floor Cleaning#Ecovacs#Navigation Lidar#N8
PC Magazine

Ring Alarm Pro Review

We gave the Ring Alarm Security Kit ($199.99) high marks for its easy installation, affordable monitoring options, and cross-platform compatibility. The new Ring Alarm Pro ($299.99 as tested) offers more of the same, but now has a built-in Eero mesh router that can bring Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to all corners of your home, offering good value for its higher starting price. It works with other Ring devices and lots of third-party options, and functions as an excellent backup power and internet connectivity solution. You need to subscribe to a Ring Protect plan to take advantage of the system’s most advanced features, but that doesn’t prevent it from earning our Editors’ Choice award for DIY smart home security systems alongside the Adobe Iota, SimpliSafe Home Security System, and Wyze Home Monitoring. If you also need a new router, the Ring Alarm Pro is your best bet.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Forget Roomba: This Samsung robot vacuum is $350 OFF for Black Friday

This Samsung robot vacuum Black Friday deal deserves your careful attention. It’s one of the best Black Friday robot vacuum deals this year, saving you $350 on the Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum with Intelligent Power Control, knocking the price down from $799 to just $449. This is a limited sale so, like all of the hottest Best Black Friday deals, if you hesitate too long with this one, you could lose your chance to score this robot vacuum that has a high IQ. Samsung includes free shipping, extended returns, and $0 down, with monthly payments with no interest if paid in 18 months. Check out below how smart this Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum can be and decide quickly!
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Which robot vacuum should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday is fast approaching, and some of the best Black Friday deals are already live — offering steep markdowns, bundles-a-plenty, and dozens of ways to save on today’s hottest gadgets. And with plenty of retailers shifting focus to online shopping, most of these savings can be netted straight from your living room couch.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
Phone Arena

Palm Buds Pro review

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. It seems as if releasing a pair of headphones is the default move these days for a company that wants to break into the consumer tech market or, in Palm’s case, come back to it. Frankly, this is not Palm’s first attempt at “resurrection” as a brand, with the last one being the introduction of the Palm Phone back in 2018.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
Wired

Review: Beats Fit Pro

Apple-owned Beats, in particular, has made a wide array of fantastic models in the past several years. From the affordable Powerbeats (8/10, WIRED Recommends) to the flagship Studio3 (8/10, WIRED Recommends), the improved fit, sound, and build quality in the Apple-owned era has impressed me and my colleagues. For years...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro review

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is a smartwatch that will look great on your wrist and offers up a nice mix of fitness and smartwatch staples for Android and iPhone owners. You’ll also get the kind of battery life that won’t have you charging it every day, but it’s still very early days with Zepp’s brand new OS and app store, which are lacking big name apps (and apps in general). Software isn’t free from the odd bug or two either, and ultimately the Pro is a good but not flawless smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Poco M4 Pro 5G gets reviewed (Video)

We recently saw an unboxing video of the new Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone and now we get to find out more details about the handset. The review video below from Tech Spurt gives us a more in-depth look at the new budget friendly Poco M4 Pro 5G and its various features.
CELL PHONES
yourchoiceway.com

JBL Reflect Flow Pro Review

The JBL Reflect Flow Pro wireless earbuds are ideal for runners, sporting a snug design that won't come loose as you run, and they sound great too. The JBL Reflect Flow Pro offer a notable upgrade from the standard wireless earbuds, with the secure wingtips, IP68 water resistance and great audio performance providing a great experience for runners and other exercise enthusiasts. The ANC and Ambient Aware tech aren't groundbreaking, but they'll suffice for most everyday tasks.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Amazon Fire 10 tablet Black Friday deal 2021: Save nearly 50% on the smart device

Black Friday 2021 is now just days away and a host of retailers have been getting us excited for the main event by dropping early deals,  including Currys, Boots, Superdrug, Very and AO.Not one to miss out on the fun, Amazon dropped its early sale on 8 November with discounts of up to 45 per cent off across every category, including Amazon devices, TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and plenty more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowAmongst stellar savings on big-ticket items such as Nintendo Switch consoles and Apple iPads, the retailer has...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Google Nest Doorbell just got a huge price cut for Black Friday

There’s no better way to start building a smart home security system than by picking up this incredible Google Nest Doorbell Black Friday deal that sees the price getting slashed by $80, bringing it down to just $149. Like many of the best Black Friday deals on smart home devices, it’s going to be at the top of many holiday shopping lists this season as more people adopt smart safety measures. If you’re interested in this deal, then there’s no time to wait! Hit that “Buy Now” button and get your Google Nest Doorbell as soon as possible.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Black Friday Laptop Deals Have Arrived – These Are The Best Laptops To Buy Right Now

We’ve been keeping an eye out for the best Black Friday deals as they pop up throughout the web. Right now, you can find some insane discounts on 2019 laptops from Lenovo, HP, Dell, Samsung and even a few Apple laptops (you can snag MacBook Air laptops for one-third their usual price on Black Friday!). We’ve also seen discounts on all types of laptops including ultrabooks, gaming and business laptops. And if you just need an everyday, web-surfer, email-checking laptop, we’ve included deals on those machines too. We don’t know how long any of these deals will last, so it is...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Hurry — Samsung Galaxy Book Go laptop is only $250 for Black Friday

We’ve spotted a fantastic Samsung Galaxy Book Go Black Friday deal that’s sure to be hugely appealing. Right now, you can snap up a Samsung Galaxy Book Go for just $250 from Samsung directly. A truly stylish device right down to its AMOLED screen, it’s ultralight but still promises powerful performance. Normally priced at $350, it’s down to just $250 and is easily one of the best Black Friday deals going on at the moment. With stock likely to be limited, we have plenty of other Black Friday laptop deals neatly rounded up too.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy