How to run Windows 11 on a Mac

With Black Friday deals in full swing, many people are looking for affordable, everyday laptops for school and work. You might be looking for something with a sturdy design, decent specifications, and great value. Some of the best Black Friday laptop deals we’ve seen this year have been from Dell, which has many great laptops across different price ranges. If you’re looking for your next daily driver, then Dell laptop Black Friday deals will certainly deliver. Right now, you can pick up a Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with Windows 11 for just $200, which is a massive $189 off the original price of $389. The availability of this deal is limited, so make sure to pick it up as soon as you can!

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO